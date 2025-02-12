How to increase Settlement Limit in Civilization 7

Settlement Limit in Civilization 7 is a crucial benchmark you must keep track of throughout your playthrough. While it can be enticing to settle a juicy tile and expand your borders, it's not always a good idea. Once you cross a certain threshold, you will hit your Settlement Limit in Civilization 7. You can go past it, but you will run into a few issues.

For starters, unhappiness becomes rampant, and the worst part about it is that it scales. The more over your limit you are, the more unhappy your population becomes. This leads to a decrease in production, and if you're trying to build a utopia, you'll be doing the opposite.

In short, nothing good can come from going over your Settlement Limit in Civilization 7, and this is why you need to increase it. This can be done by looking into certain Tech and Civics options through the Ages. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Increase your Settlement Limit in Civilization 7 by researching Tech and Civics

Build Settlements to expand, but be careful of the limit (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The best way to increase your Settlement Limit is by investing in Tech and Civics. Yes, this will take some time but will be worth the effort. The reason is that the more Settlements you have, the faster you can produce Units. In wartime, this will be crucial to survival.

Additionally, with more Settlements, you can scale the means of production and specialize them based on the Resources available in that region. If you create Ports in your Capital and Settlements, you can create a transoceanic trade network as well. On that note, here is the list of Tech and Civics you can unlock to increase Settlement Limit over the Ages:

Antiquity Age:

Irrigation (Tech )

Entertainment (Civic)

Organized Military (Civic)

Exploration Age:

Feudalism (Tech)

Society Mastery (Civic)

Colonialism Mastery (Civic)

Social Class (Civic)

Sovereignty (Civic)

Imperialism (Civic)

Modern Age:

Urbanization (Tech)

Mass Production (Tech)

Nationalism (Civic)

Globalism (Civic)

Hegemony (Civic)

In addition to Tech and Civics, every time you progress through an Age, your Settlement Limit in Civilization 7 will increase a bit. That being said, if you control an entire Continent, make sure to build a Rail Network to connect your Settlements to each other, and with your Capital.

Research is the key to expansion (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Just be sure to pay attention when Crisis Events in Civilization 7 kick-off or you may risk losing one or more of your Settlements. As mentioned, if you're over your limit, unhappiness will be the least of your concerns.

