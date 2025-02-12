What are Crisis Events in Civilization 7?

Crisis Events in Civilization 7 are the epitome of things going wrong. During your many playthroughs, you will be faced with events that can and will severely hamper your legacy. However, as mentioned by Firaxis Games, they form a core part of gameplay.

In a way, Crisis Events in Civilization 7 reflect the narrative reality of many civilizations - the ebb and flow of things; from creation to growth, eventual crisis, and rebirth, which ultimately leads to the ushering of a new age.

Here is more on Crisis Events in Civilization 7 and how you can effectively deal with them.

Crisis Events in Civilization 7 are not the end, but the start of a new beginning

Nothing like a good old Invasion to get the blood pumping (Image via 2K Games)

In Civilization 7, Crisis Events can occur through the Antiquity and Exploration Age. They include a variety of catastrophic disasters that will bring your playthrough to a grinding halt. These disasters are naturally occurring, and you will not be able to stop them.

The best you can do is hold down the fort and brace for impact. Some Leaders in Civilization 7 could help lessen the impact in certain ways.

Crisis Events will kick off at the end of an Age and are themed around the Age your Civilization is going through. They have varying stages and intensify over time. This makes it more challenging to maintain cohesion over your sprawling empire if you fail to adapt.

Here is a list of all possible Crisis Events in Civilization 7:

Revolts - Unhappy populace can lead to an all-out revolt

Unhappy populace can lead to an all-out revolt Invasion - Independent Powers declare war

Independent Powers declare war Plague - This is rather self-explanatory

This is rather self-explanatory Wars of Religion - Religious intolerance which leads to a theological war

Religious intolerance which leads to a theological war Revolution - Viva la revolución - uprusing of the middle class

The Crisis Events in Civilization 7 can be detrimental to progress, but thankfully, you can deal with them using Crisis Policies.

What are Crisis Policies in Civilization 7?

Crisis Policies can be selected when a Crisis Event kicks off. They can be used to mitigate the dangers of an ongoing crisis but will not help resolve it completely. Imagine The Book Of Laws from Frostpunk 2, but applied to your entire Civilization rather than just a City.

Of course, given that these will be trying times, Crisis Policies are not entirely fruitful. They will have negative effects on certain aspects of your Civilization.

As Crisis Events in Civilization 7 evolve and intensify, the choices for Crisis Policies will, too. The best you can do is make the choice you feel will cause the least amount of collateral damage and get on your playthrough.

There's always the possibility of triggering Celebrations in Civilization 7 once the worst is over, so don't give up hope when you're in the thick of a disaster.

On a side note, if you don't want to deal with any Crisis during your gameplay, you can toggle the option off. This can only be done at the start of a new game. Of course, this will remove a major gameplay element, but it is completely your choice.

Read more Civilizations 7 articles here:

