What are Independent Powers in Civilization 7?

Independent Powers in Civilization 7 are a new faction. These settlements are initially separate from the player's empire. They can incorporate them into their society by spending some resources. These regions can add a new layer of strategy to the signature 4X game formula.

This article explains Independent Powers in Civilization 7 and how to use them.

A guide on Independent Powers in Civilization 7

Influence is an important resource in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

What are Independent Powers?

Trending

Independent Powers in Civilization 7 are smaller political entities without a true leader scattered randomly across the map. These will have differing levels of relationships towards civilizations. It can be — Hostile, Neutral, or Friendly. A hostile power can attack or raid nearby districts.

However, it doesn't mean they'll always stay that way. In Civilization 7, you can change their behavior towards you using its new currency, Influence. Players can initiate diplomatic actions with Independent Powers in Civilization 7. But they'll need to befriend these settlements beforehand by spending a set amount of Influence.

City-State

Independent regions are a good way to expand your power in the 4X strategy title (Image via 2K)

Befriending will then slowly transform them into a City-State, which will give players a unique gift/event and let them choose a category-specific bonus, ranging from culture, science, or other pillars of humanity. This allows them to gain Suzerainty (half-control) of the power. Note that only one player can gain Suzerainty of the faction.

After befriending these settlements, you can utilize them in various ways:

Promote border growth and build up their military, which applies pressure to neighboring regions.

Levy their units, which later makes them permanently yours.

Encourage them to raid regions other than yourself.

Add them into a civilization as a town. This can prolong the longevity of the land, as City-States don't carry over ages, but towns do.

Encampments

Once you move further into the campaign, another type of Independent Power will start popping up on the map, called Encampments. These hostile settlements cannot be controlled through Suzerainty. Thus, they'll need to be dispersed instead.

To disperse an independent region, attack their capital tile with military forces. After killing all their defenses, hold one military unit on the said tile. You should now see an option to 'Disperse' under 'Rest' in the combat menu.

Tecumseh

Expand Tweet

There are leaders in the game who have attributes revolving around various actions. One of these is Tecumseh, who starts with the Agenda — Suzerain of the World. In his case, there will be a large decrease in relationship when a player disperses an Independent power, and a small increase in relationship if he does not have an active "Befriend Independent" project.

Also check: What is Gold in Civilization 7 and how to use it

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.