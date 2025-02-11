Can you play Civilization 7 as a newcomer?

Released on February 11, 2025, the 4X turn-based strategy title Civilization 7 can feel a little too overwhelming to newcomers. However, the game is in no manner unwelcoming to those who are interested in trying out the Civilization franchise. Civilization 7, as the name suggests, is the seventh installment of the Civilization series. But can you play the game even if you have no experience with the previous games? Let's take a look.

Well, to be honest, the game does provide a lot of lengthy tutorials for those who are new to the franchise. In the FAQs section on the publisher's website, it is mentioned that you can play Civilization 7 even without any experience with such games.

Civilization 7 provides a good learning curve for first-timers

Civ 7 supports cross-progression (Image via 2K)

Publisher 2K claims the strategy title to be "AN ENJOYABLE STRATEGY EXPERIENCE FOR ALL." They went on to mention the features you will witness in the game will be rewarding for newcomers as well as experienced players:

Trending

"With more than 30 years of franchise legacy to draw from, Civilization VII features a vast wealth of gameplay improvements that will thrill series veterans and newcomers alike. The overhauled tutorial experience and refined gameplay systems make jumping into Civilization easier than ever, while returning players will appreciate a massive suite of gameplay improvements."

"Move your army as one under the leadership of a commander, unlock progression bonuses for your leaders across multiple gameplay sessions, traverse navigable rivers, and much, much more!"

2K went on to mention that the title will have useful features like cross-saving and cross-progression as well if the accounts are linked to 2K.

Also Read: How long does it take to beat Civilization 7?

Even though the game can be played as a newcomer, your experience can be a little better if you have some idea about the series as well as the story.

Civilization 7 is available in three different editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Founder's Edition. More on that can be found here.

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.