What are Celebrations in Civilization 7?

Celebrations in Civilization 7 are a new type of mechanic that can be triggered once you've met the necessary prerequisites. Once activated, you will receive certain bonuses that will help you progress along your playthrough a bit more easily. Given that the AI in the game can get a bit too feisty, additional perks are always welcome.

If nothing else, a unit or building may be finished a turn earlier. In dire situations, this could mean the difference between having to start over and having "one more turn" in your playthrough.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about Celebrations in Civilization 7.

Celebrations in Civilization 7 can be activated via Global Happiness

Celebrations in Civilization 7 can be activated once you have acquired enough of Global Happiness. Look for a 'Smiling Face' at the top-left corner of the screen to check out your Global Happiness index. Depending on the facial expression (smile or frown), you will understand how good or bad your Global Happiness is.

When an option saying "Choose Celebration" appears on the bottom-right corner of the screen, you will be able to trigger Celebrations in Civilization 7. While activating it, you will also be able to choose what bonuses you want to get for the next few turns.

Depending on your playstyle and choice of leader in Civilization 7, certain bonuses may be more beneficial to you.

Try to not wage war to keep your Civilization 'civil' (Image via 2K Games)

Additionally, the type of government you have in Civilization 7 will also determine the pool of bonuses you will be able to choose from. As such, it's best to choose government types that yield functional resources you can make use of at every turn, such as Food or Gold.

However, this again depends on your Civilization type in Civilization 7 and its bonuses. Perhaps Gold or Food is not something you need immediately.

Global Happiness is still a mystery in Civilization 7

Despite Global Happiness being an important measure that is needed to trigger Celebrations in Civilization 7, it's unclear how this value is calculated. As far as we can tell, it's based on how well your civilization is performing on an overall basis. This likely takes into account factors such as stability, resource production being green, and being at peace with your neighbors.

Remember to upgrade Roads to Rail Network in Civilization 7 to make use of fast travel. This will help ensure the smooth flow of commerce and trade. Triggering a Golden Age might also be a factor you may want to take into consideration.

Read more Civilization 7 articles here:

