How to build Factories in Civilization 7

Factories in Civilization 7 play a huge role in the late-game. As time progresses, the means of production will scale, enabling you to mass-produce Units and expand your territories. In the Modern Age, Factory Resources will also replace many aspects of the City and Bonus Resources that you relied on earlier.

This shift will be vital to ensuring that your Settlements and Capital run as smoothly as possible. Moreover, learning how to use Factory Resources will also be a learning curve to overcome, though it's not too complex for the most part. On that note, here is everything you need to know about Factories in Civilization 7.

Reach the Modern Age to gain access to Factories in Civilization 7

You'll need three things to gain access to Factories in Civilization 7: Modern Age, adequate Research, and Rail Stations.

Trending

The first step towards unlocking the Factory will be to reach the Modern Age. Next, you'll want to unlock Mass Production. This Technology has two prerequisites: Military Science and Industrialization or Combustion. You will have to unlock them as well.

Factories in Civilization 7 will boost production and offer bonuses (Image via 2K Games)

Consider increasing your Settlement Limit in Civilization 7 and expanding to speed up Research. However, take care to not stretch too thin, as the AI will be able to destroy unarmed Settlements easily.

The last and final thing you'll need is to build a Rail Station. Having a Rail Network in Civilization 7 will not only allow you to build a Factory but make use of it as well. It will also allow your Units to fast-travel between two Rail Stations.

How to use Factories in Civilization 7

Now that you know how to seize the means of production, the next step is to understand how to put them to good use. First and foremost, you will have to link your Captial to a Settlement via a Rail Network. This means that a Rail Station will have to be present in both.

With this done, you will be able to allocate Factory Resources into your Settlement once new Resources are acquired. This will grant bonuses and also keep the populace happy. If done right, you may just unlock the ability to trigger Celebrations in Civilization 7. From the Resource Menu, you will be able to assign Factory Resources to a Settlement of your choice.

Read more Civilization 7 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.