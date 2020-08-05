What is Free Fire OBB file and how to download it?

The popularity of Free Fire has been on the rise ever since its release. And with the recent OB23 update, the developers have added several features for the ever-growing audience of the game. You can download the game from Google Play Store, or do so it using APK and OBB files. In this article, we will discuss what an OBB file is and how to download it.

What is OBB file in Free Fire?

OBB file is an expansion file that is used by several Android apps. It contains data that is not part of the APK file. If you download the game directly from Play Store, it gets downloaded automatically as part of the package. Players cannot play the game if the OBB files are missing or corrupted. However, do remember that sometimes, this file does get corrupted or deleted due to various reasons.

How to download the Free Fire OBB file?

Free Fire OBB download

You can download the OBB file in-game, and in case the file is missing, and you start the game, it will get downloaded automatically. You can also download the OBB file from an external source.

Also read: Ankush Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

Here is the download link for the latest OBB file

Advertisement

The OBB file size is 512 MB, so you have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space before downloading it.

You can't use the OBB file itself, so follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the OBB file from the link above.

Step 2: Install the APK file. If already installed, you can skip this step.

Step 3: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a new folder with this name if there's no existing one).

Step 4: You can now play the game.