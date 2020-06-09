What is the full form of GG, OP, WP and other abbreviations in PUBG Mobile?

There are various abbreviations used in PUBG Mobile, some of which are common in the gaming landscape.

It is quite important to know these call outs and abbreviations for effective communication.

Abbreviations in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is still one of the most renowned battle royale games, even after two years of its release. Gamers usually prefer to use short forms of words to convey messages faster in games. Various abbreviations are used in the game for callout. Some of these abbreviations are unique to PUBG Mobile, whereas the others are used throughout the gaming landscape.

What are GG and other abbreviations in PUBG Mobile?

Abbreviations are a shortened form of words or phrases. Here are the commonly used abbreviations in PUBG Mobile.

GG – GG stands for Good Game. It is said after the completion of a match, showing gratitude towards the teammates as well as opponents.

WP – WP stands for well played and is commonly used after the conclusion of the match, complementing the teammates for their performance in the game.

GL – GL is the shortened form of good luck and is a way of wishing everyone before the game.

M8 – M8 stands for a mate. This is occasionally used to address each other.

BRB – Be right back, or BRB is used when the player is going to be inactive for a while and will be back into the game after some time.

LOL – LOL means laughing out loud. This is commonly used in games when any humorous incident takes place, or there are any botches by the players.

AG – AG stands for Ace Gold and is one of the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. It can be used to purchase items from the in-game shop.

UC – Unknown Cash is also an in-game currency that is used in the game to make purchases for exclusive items.

BP – BP means Battle Points and is awarded to the players after completion of matches, events, or achievements. It can be used as an in-game currency to get various skins and other items in the game.

IGN – In-game name or IGN is the username of the player.

AFM – AFM stands for Away from mobile; the abbreviation indicates that the player is away from the device, which is into play.

OP – OP means overpowered. The phrase is used when a player defeats the enemy with relative ease. It is also used in the context of weapons when it is merely much better than others.

