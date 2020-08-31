What happened to the All-Female League of Legends Pro team?

League of Legends is one of the world's most popular multiplayer video games and has acquired a cult status in the pantheon of all-time greats.

On the competitive front, Riot Games is known to organize the lucrative League Championship Series (LCS) and the League of Legends World Championships amidst much fanfare. However, a major grievance against the game has often been related to adequate female representation.

For years, League of Legends rarely saw a female competitive team, i.e., until Russian-based Vaevictis came along:

We're proud to present you Vaevictis eSports roster for LCL Spring 2019!



TOP: Diana «TR1GGERED» Ivanchenko

JUNGLE: Aida «Merao» Kazaryan

MID: Elena «VioletFairy» Koval

ADC: Ksenia «Trianna» Mescheryakova

SUPPORT: Nataliya «Ankote» Zayko #vaevictis #leagueoflegends #lcl pic.twitter.com/YzYW72qbnQ — Vaevictis eSports (@VaevictisTeam) February 10, 2019

VaeVictis competed in the LCL, which is the Russian equivalent of the LCS, and their optimism seemed to be at an all-time high.

However, their fairytale story seemed to be doomed from the word go, as they failed to take off smoothly and ended up crash-landing soon after their highly anticipated launch.

The story of Vaevictis and League of Legends

In a video released by YouTuber Nicolai, a detailed account of their League of Legends performances is revealed, which helps us to understand what exactly went wrong.

Their inaugural League of Legends match was on the 16th of February, 2019, where they ended up losing 12-1. This was quickly brushed aside as fans believed that they would be able to recover the next day.

However, the worst was yet to come, as on the 17th of February, Vaevictis ended up losing horribly, a dismal 52-2. News of their massive defeat spread like wildfire, as social media was abuzz with several reactions.

While it seemed like the horrendous debut of Vaevictis would soon be forgotten, in March 2019, they ended up creating an unwanted League of Legends World Record for the fastest defeat in the LCL. They ended up losing a professional game of League of Legends in just 13 minutes!

Image Credits: notgamer.net

Nicolai explains further:

To put that into perspective, an average game of League is about 30 minutes long. Additionally, in order to surrender , the game requires you to have played at least for 15 minutes.

No matter how many tournaments they participated in, Vaevictis just couldn't seem to win. To better understand their statistics, take a look at the 2019 LCL Spring Standings, where Vaevictis occupied the last spot:

Image Credits: gamepedia.com

As their performance continued to deteriorate, with an appalling 27 deaths per game, LCL Russia was left with no other option but to remove them from the competition in early 2020.

They stated the following reason:

The results of the 2019 season showed a huge difference in Vaevictis Esports' results compared to other LCL teams, which is an unacceptable level of competitiveness in a franchised league. In this regard, Vaevictis Esports will not participate in the LCL's 2020 season.

Vaevictis can now be found competing in all-female competitions as the search for a highly-skilled female team, in a competitive world dominated by their male counterparts, rages on.

One day women in gaming will get the respect and credit they deserve at the top levels. One day 🙂 — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) August 30, 2020

