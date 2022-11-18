What happened to Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is the narrative conclusion of the iconic father-and-son duo, Kratos and Atreus. However, the game never fails to introduce new and perplexing characters that add a lot to the overarching narrative. One such character is none other than Tyr, the Norse God of War.

While there were references to Tyr and his good deeds towards the Jotuns and Midgardians in God of War (2018), the Aesir god never made an appearance. For many winters, it was assumed that Odin killed him as a punishment for his transgressions against Asgard and All-Father's plans to exert his dominance over all nine realms.

However, with God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio surprised everyone when they revealed that Tyr was alive and would join Kratos and Atreus on their quest to prevent Ragnarok.

Tyr's influence was very subtle throughout the narrative of God of War Ragnarok. However, as the game progressed, it was made apparent that the Norse God of War was not who he initially presented him as, literally and figuratively.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok and God of War (2018).

Tyr was among the very few Aesir gods that were kind towards the Jotuns (Giants) in God of War Ragnarok

According to Mimir, the smartest "head" alive in God of War Ragnarok, Tyr is among the few Aesir gods that were sympathetic to the Jotuns and Midgadians despite being under All-Father's command.

Odin's madness-driven quest to gain knowledge of the past, present, and future made him envious of the Giants, who were blessed with the ability to take a glimpse into the future.

He went up in arms against the Jotuns to forcefully gather information regarding his and his Asgardian kingdom's future and any impending doom that might threaten its peace.

Giants knew that Odin's never-ending pursuit of knowledge would eventually end up causing the fall of the nine realms. They ultimately ended up sealing Jotunheim from access by the Aesir, with the help of none other than Tyr.

However, due to the Norse God of War's transgressions against the Aesir, Odin imprisoned and seemingly killed Tyr.

Tyr was found alive within the first few hours of God of War Ragnarok, but the Norse God of War seemed like an entirely different person

However, within the first few hours of God of War Ragnarok, it was apparent that Tyr was not dead. Instead, he remained imprisoned by Odin at an unknown location, much like the Valkyries.

After rescuing Tyr from a dungeon-like mine in the realm of the Dwarves, Svartlfheim, Kratos and Atreus brought him to the Huldra Brothers' house inside the Yggdrasil.

Kratos and Atreus wanted to recruit Tyr as their general against the Aesir gods, as per their plan to go up against the All-Father's might. However, Tyr seemed to be an entirely different person than what was depicted in the murals and stories. Instead of the fearless God of War, Tyr seemed like an overly cautious and borderline cowardly individual, refraining from any and all acts of war.

It was later revealed, during the second act of God of War Ragnarok's story, that the Tyr that Kratos and Atreus rescued, brought into their safe haven, and shared all their strategies with was an elaborate illusion set by none other than Odin himself. This leaves the real Norse God of War's fate once again wrapped in a shroud of mystery.

Is Tyr really alive in God of War Ragnarok?

Although Odin masquerading as Tyr made it seem like the real Norse God of War might have been killed by the All-Father, this is far from the truth.

If players continue their journey through the nine realms after completing the main story and remaining side quests, they will eventually come face-to-face with the real, living Tyr.

While exploring Niflheim, players will come across a secluded prison cell. If they go further, they will eventually stumble upon Tyr, who seems pretty relaxed and comfortable sitting in his prison cell.

Once he is freed from his captivity, Tyr can be found traveling through different realms, trying to piece together the events that have transpired since his imprisonment.

The real Tyr has very little to contribute to the overall narrative of God of War Ragnarok. However, it's still a great relief knowing that the Norse God of War is alive and well despite all the unfortunate events that occurred during the game's main story.

Poll : 0 votes