How did Faye die in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok has answered many lingering questions fans had about the previous title, God of War (2018). However, one character continues to remain shrouded in mystery, despite her prominence in Kratos and Atreus' journey across the nine realms - Faye, wife to Kratos and mother of Atreus.

Faye's final wish for her ashes to be scattered from the highest peak of all realms is what nudged Kratos and his son Atreus to take the journey through Midgard up to Jotunheim, and yet, her history with Kratos, Atreus, and the Giants remains a mystery, even after the conclusion of God of War Ragnarok.

While players finally got the opportunity to see Faye, hear her voice and acquaint themselves with her and Kratos' relationship as husband and wife, her sudden death has not been explored or answered in either of the two games. However, there are a few hints towards the end of God of War Ragnarok, which point towards the real answer behind Faye's death, including a thunderous battle with Aesir as well as her role in Kratos' ultimate journey towards godhood.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok.

Faye's death in God of War Ragnarok is surrounded in a thick shroud of mystery, but it seems Thor might have something to do with her unfortunate demise

While it was never explicitly mentioned, Faye might've died of the wounds she suffered when she fought Thor, the God of Thunder. Faye being a mortal might have also contributed to her eventual demise. However, there are hints that Thor is the one who was behind her death.

Deborah Ann Woll @DeborahAnnWoll Big news I can finally talk about! It was incredible to be even a tiny part of this project. This is not a sensitive image, But I am shrouding it in respect to the spoiler gods. Details in the thread below Big news I can finally talk about! It was incredible to be even a tiny part of this project. This is not a sensitive image, But I am shrouding it in respect to the spoiler gods. Details in the thread below 👇 https://t.co/TmzDFo1axs

During the first battle between Kratos and Thor on the frozen Lake of Nine, Thor mentions seeing the same lightning tree before, which was created as a result of the clash between Mjolnir and Leviathan Axe. It was a perfect indication of Thor having fought Faye, who was the original wielder of the Leviathan Axe, before she passed on the weapon to her husband, Kratos.

In multiple instances throughout the story of God of War Ragnarok, Thor mentions how much he dislikes the Giants (Jotuns). While fighting Kratos one last time in Asgard, when the Ghost of Sparta bests the God of Thunder, Thor asks Kratos:

"Don't you know... what I've done?"

While the phrase might be a reference to Thor's assault on Jotuns as a whole, it feels much more personal, like something on the same level as Kratos and Atreus killing Thor and Lady Sif's sons, Magni and Modi.

It is possible that Faye could have fallen ill to an unknown ailment, and given her nature as a mortal, she ultimately perished. But knowing Faye's nature as a warrior, someone who goes toe-to-toe with the Ghost of Sparta himself before taking the broken God of War under her shelter and warmth, it feels anti-climactic that Faye would've died to just an ordinary illness.

Being a Jotun, Faye had already foreseen the journey, challenges, and hardships Kratos and Atreus would have to endure in order to fulfill their destiny

God of War (2018) starts with Kratos chopping down a tree to use the wood for his late wife's funeral pyre. It was unlike any of the previous games in the series, symbolizing the massive departure that the franchise is headed toward with the Norse saga. From the very start of the Norse saga, Faye had a prominent role in influencing the actions of both Kratos and Atreus.

PlayStation @PlayStation Quiet moments for Kratos in God of War (2018) and Atreus in #GodofWarRagnarok Quiet moments for Kratos in God of War (2018) and Atreus in #GodofWarRagnarok. https://t.co/pGvjakrJdM

While it wasn't obvious from the start of the game, by the time Kratos and Atreus reached Jotunheim, it was clear that Freya was with them the whole time, guiding both of them to see to their journey's end, and most importantly, for the father-and-son duo to finally understand each other, know each other and above all, accept each other.

Faye's ultimate goals were not limited to seeing Kratos and Atreus reach the highest peak of all realms, but something more, something grand

Her history as a Jotun, capable of catching a glimpse into the future, came as a shocking revelation to both Kratos and Atreus, who were oblivious to Faye's actual motives. Faye's intentions weren't just relegated to getting the father-and-son duo to Jotunheim, but to ultimately see Kratos and Atreus grow, and for both of them to reach their actual destinations, not because of what is foretold in a prophecy, but because that is what is necessary.

By the end of God of War Ragnarok, the father-and-son duo, despite going their separate ways, are united in a common purpose, a greater purpose. At the end of God of War Ragnarok, Atreus leaves Midgard on his own to undo Odin's wrongdoing and seek out any surviving Giants.

Kratos stayed back with Freya and Mimir to fix the damage caused to the realms after Ragnarok, and eventually became a god of "peace", one who is worshiped not out of fear, but out of love and admiration for his actions, something Kratos could never have imagined, despite being born into godhood. That was Faye's ultimate goal.

God of War Ragnarok is a fantastic conclusion to Kratos' Norse saga, seeing Atreus embracing his role as Loki while staying true to his identity as "Atreus", and Kratos, despite all the things he did during his time in Greece, finally getting the love of a family, and admiration as a god, is both heart-wrenching and satisfying for any long-time God of War fan.

Poll : 0 votes