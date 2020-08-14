Like in any other battle royale game, there is a play zone in Free Fire that shrinks as the match progresses. The zone shrinks every few minutes, and the players need to move inside the circle-like area before it closes in on them.

A lot of newer players wonder what will happen if they remain outside the play zone. In this article, we discuss what happens if players don't make it to the playing area in time.

What happens outside the play zone in Free Fire?

White circle in Free Fire (Image Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

The answer to this question is quite straightforward: if the players are stranded outside the play zone, they take damage every few seconds. To avoid taking further damage, they would have to move inside the next safe/play zone.

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game, and there is a reduction of the play zone every few minutes. The players need to be careful about their surroundings before they rush into the safe area.

Some tips for rotating into the zone in Free Fire

Here are some tips that the players can follow:

#1 Find a vehicle

A vehicle will help you move faster into the white circle, i.e., the play zone. Not only they are faster, but they also provide protection from enemy shelling.

#2 Being Cautious while rotating

At the higher levels, you would have to be cautious while moving inside the play zone, as there might be enemies who're gatekeeping entrances.

Drop locations also play a significant role in deciding the course of action. The formation of the play zone is random. Hence, the players can drop on to central locations to reach the play zone faster.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you; several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.