What happens when players die during Genshin Impact's Windtrace event?

Genshin Impact players are now taking part in the Windtrace event, hiding from one another in different, creative ways.

Windtrace is the first PvP event in Genshin Impact, and it’s a very peaceful game, with no combat allowed. However, there are a few ways a character can actually die while playing a game of Windtrace. Mondstadt citizens would surely hate to hear about someone dying while taking part in one of their city’s traditions, but to answer players’ curiosity, this article explains the consequences of dying in Windtrace.

What happens when a character dies during a game of Windtrace in Genshin Impact?

Bennett dying in Windtrace (image via Wingky 530)

Because characters can’t perform attacks or their regular elemental abilities during the Windtrace event, there’s only a few ways for them to die during a game. A character may still die by falling off a ledge, or in the Dragonspine contested zone, they can die from Sheer Cold.

Although players tend to avoid dying in the game, unless it’s for some achievement, it’s curious what happens when a player dies in the peaceful Windtrace event. And predictably, dying doesn’t do anything good for the character's team.

If a Rebel dies during the Windtrace event, they are automatically captured by the Hunter. Dying triggers capture no matter how far away the Hunter is, and the Rebels will even lose the game if they were the last one left hiding

On the other hand, when the Hunter dies during a game of Windtrace, the Rebels get an instant victory. It's easy to imagine Hunters dying intentionally out of pity, generosity, or frustration, for having been chosen as the Hunter in the first place.

There’s no unique content to see by dying in Windtrace, and since Windtrace is a limited time event, there’s naturally no hidden achievements involving it. However, dying is a way for Hunters to give the Rebels a free and easy victory if they so choose for some reason.

