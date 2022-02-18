What is heart in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans has Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter major updates that include some major troop and defense changes. These important improvements include a bevy of new features, such as new troops, structures, and more.

Clash of Clans recently received a huge update in February 2022, which included a number of significant changes. This update adds a special additional life feature for heroes. This article dives into the bonus life feature, often known as the Hero Heart, in Clash of Clans and how to use it to your advantage.

Hero Heart in Clash of Clans

The developers introduced Hero Heart because players have been able to pre-train an additional army for a long time, but one of the main challenges is having to wait for the Heroes like Archer Queen, Barbarian King and Royal Champion to heal before attacking again, which takes around an additional 30 minutes depending upon the level of the hero.

To deal with the situation, a bonus life or hero heart feature is introduced, which grants heroes an additional life to deal with attack damage.

Heroes must first fill their heath. The Extra Life bar will begin to renew once their health has reached 100%. The time it takes for a bonus life to regenerate from 0% to 100% is the same amount of time for a Hero to recover fully. This does not affect a hero's maximum health during an attack. It only impacts their recovery after the attack.

Archer Queen bonus life (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hero bonus life is shown by the heart icon next to the HP indication. When the bonus life has been fully regenerated to 100%, a heart icon with a "+1" will appear.

How do you use it to your advantage?

Hero Heart in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Using heart function, players can pre-train armies to attack twice in a matter of minutes. When a Hero has 50% health remaining at the end of an attack and the bonus life bar is at 100%, the Hero is fully healed and the bonus life bar is reduced to 50%.

If a Hero is reduced to 0% Health and the bonus life bar is 100% full, the Hero will be fully healed and the bonus life bar will be reduced to 0%. If a Hero's health is lowered to 0% and the bonus life bar is 50% full, the Hero will be healed 50% using the heal time and the bonus life bar will be reduced to 0%.

Finally, the bonus life and heart feature in the new Clash of Clans update is handy for performing multiple multiplayer and clan war attacks.

