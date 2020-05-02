What is Soul Mortal's PUBG ID?

Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal

Naman Mathur, popularly known as Soul Mortal, is one of the biggest steamers and competitive eSports players around. The PUBG Mobile star, who lives in Mumbai, has a massive fan following on all of his social media handles. He has over 3.49 Million subscribers on YouTube, 1 million followers on Instagram, 201K on his Facebook page and 28.2K followers on Twitter.

Additionally, Soul Mortal is the IGL of Team Soul, which was formed by him in 2018. Teaming up with Yash "VipeR" Soni, Harpreet "Ronak" Singh and Mohammed Owais Lakhani, Naman has competed in various major PUBG Mobile tournaments.

Soul Mortal's PUBG Mobile ID

The character ID of the Soul Mortal's PUBG Mobile account is 590211476. The ID was revealed when he was streaming on his YouTube channel and showed his profile to the viewers.

Every PUBG Mobile player has a dream of play with Soul Mortal at least once. Although you can send a friend request to his account, there is little probability of becoming his in-game friend. The main reason behind it is that his friend list is already filled with tons of pending requests.

Soul Mortal's PUBG Mobile profile

Soul Mortal began his career by uploading tips and tricks videos of the game on his YouTube channel. Later, he decided to form a clan and participate in tournaments to showcase his amazing skills.

Presently, the star player has won many PUBG Mobile majors and invitational championships as well. The first season of PMCO India Regional finals was conquered by Team SouL, after which the player become an inspiration for many others. Team SouL also lifted the PMIS, widely recognized as PUBG Mobile India Series' Trophy, in 2019.

Though, Soul Mortal has faced several roster changes in his journey with Team Soul, he is yet to be stopped in his journey to the top.