How to get the jigsaw code in Free Fire in 2020?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the esports community, and the regular event updates and addition of new features can be credited for much of its popularity.

A new Free Fire update themed "The Rise of Chrono" will soon be rolled out on 7th December.

Meanwhile, the game's developers have introduced an event called Guess the Ambassador. The event began on 2nd December and will end on 6th December.

Under Guess the Ambassador, users can take part in a sub-event called the Jigsaw event to win exclusive rewards. However, they have to enter certain in-game codes to collect all the jigsaw puzzles in the event.

What is the jigsaw code in Free Fire?

The jigsaw codes are exclusive and unique codes that can be found by sharing each of the jigsaw puzzle pieces under the Guess the Ambassador event. Players can copy this code and enter it to get new puzzle pieces on the five-piece puzzle board.

How to procure the jigsaw code?

Players can follow these steps to get the jigsaw codes in Free Fire:

Open the Guess the Ambassador event on Free Fire's event section tab.

After opening the event, scroll down to the jigsaw puzzle section, where one piece of the jigsaw will already be given by default.

Tap on the option Give Jigsaw Code.

Tap again on the puzzle piece to check the box and click on confirm.

A new menu will appear, displaying the code of the jigsaw piece.

Copy it down and share it with friends so that they can do the same. Exchange codes with each other to get all of them and then collect all the pieces of the puzzle to write down the correct answer.

Players can also visit Free Fire's official social media platforms to collect jigsaw codes.

These jigsaw codes are easy to collect and share. After collecting all the jigsaw pieces of the puzzle, the players have to type in the name of the ambassador in the name box, and if they guess it right, they can win the exclusive Cyber Swing baseball bat skin from the event.

