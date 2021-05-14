Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a ton of different villagers, including Vivian, all with different personalities.

Villagers have always had one of several personalities in Animal Crossing. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game takes it to another level with actions, certain styles, and dialog.

Vivian was introduced in the original Japanese version of Animal Crossing. From there, she didn't return until the New Leaf for the Nintendo 3DS. This wolf is one of over 400 villagers.

What kind of Villager is Vivian in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Image via Nintendo

Vivian is a snooty wolf villager. Only female villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons come with a snooty personality. Snooty villagers frequently come off as rude and offensive to other villagers and the player.

At first, they are self-centered, have a hot temper, and can be very sarcastic. After talking to Vivian quite a bit, she will change that and be more open and kind. Sometimes, she will also give off fashion advice.

Snooty villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons have "upper-class" or "exotic" names. That fits well with Vivian. They also tend to only get a few hours of sleep, going to bed at 2:30 AM and waking up at 8:30 AM.

Vivian is a snooty villager who loves makeup and gossiping. This causes her to talk about the fashion choices of other villagers, often in a negative manner. Lazy villager types are her least favorite.

Her home has a mature look to it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Her furniture is mostly from the Ratten set of items, with the light brown color scheme. She also has a white shower booth in the corner and an iron-wood sink.

Vivian's birthday is on January 26. As for gifts, she loves clothing that are purple and considered elegant. This snooty wolf is no stranger to a fancier lifestyle and cannot fathom living any less than that.