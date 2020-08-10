What are the limitations of PUBG Mobile Lite?

A year ago, Tencent Games launched a toned-down version of its famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, to attract players with low-end devices. This game, PUBG Mobile Lite, has gained tremendous popularity, as players can get a great BR experience in this game.

However, since it is made for low-end phones, PUBG Mobile Lite may not provide all the features that a typical game can. Hence, we discuss some of the game's limitations in this article.

Limitations of PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 No HDR graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite graphics (Image credits: noobs2pro.com)

The most significant limitation of PUBG Mobile Lite is that players cannot get HDR or high-quality graphics. The game is specifically for users who have low-end devices, as already mentioned, and hence, the graphics quality is also low. Therefore, for better graphics, players can shift to PUBG Mobile, as it offers HDR graphics.

#2 Less weapon damage

The weapon damage in PUBG Mobile Lite is also different when compared to its elder cousin. A player needs to connect more shots to kill or knock an enemy player. The number of weapons and names are the same in both versions of the game, however.

#3 Fewer modes

Modes in PUBG Mobile Lite

In PUBG Mobile Lite, a player has fewer modes to play, including only two TDM modes. There are rumours, however, that the developers will soon add more fun modes to the game so players can have fun with their friends.

#4 Fewer battle royale maps to play

Maps in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite offers only two battle royale maps. The game has two classic maps named Varenga and Golden Woods. These are smaller in size as compared to those in PUBG Mobile. Both maps do provide a great BR experience. The Golden Woods map unlocks on reaching level 5 in the game, while Varenga is free to play for all players.

