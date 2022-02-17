What is Machine Strike in Horizon Forbidden West?

Machine Strike is one of the new side activities that players can jump into within Horizon Forbidden West, and it offers a new layer of gameplay for those interested. But unlike the other side challenges in Horizon, Machine Strike is far more unique and time-consuming.

When players reach Chainscrape in The Daunt, which is the first major town in the open world, there will be a Machine Strike player waiting to teach Aloy.

She will also eventually become an opponent, but first, there is plenty to learn about the board game based around machine combat. There is even a collection mechanic behind the game if players get invested.

Machine Strike in Horizon Forbidden West

The first location for strike is in Chainscrape. (Image via PlayStation)

It is essentially a game within Horizon Forbidden West, and it isn't unlike other open-world action RPGs. The Witcher 3 had Gwent, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla had Orlog.

Both of those games were based on building a collection of pieces and facing off against other NPCs within a mini-game. Machine Strike is in the same category, but the gameplay is much different.

At first glance, the board for the game looks like a chessboard, and so do the pieces. Players will even need to move the pieces based on different machines across the board to attack the opponent. Moves are limited, and so are the attacks that each player gets. But the rules turn out to be a bit more complicated.

Every machine piece has stats such as defense, attack, health, range, and skills. On top of that, pieces have weak points like real machines, and the terrain on the board will affect the damage or defense that a piece has.

Pieces can even rotate or overcharge their turns on the board for another layer of movement. There is a lot to learn, and players should use the tutorials.

How to win Machine Strike in Horizon Forbidden West

Players can win the board game by scoring victory points earned by taking out the opponent's machine pieces. In total, players will win the game if they reach seven victory points. But that's not the only way to win.

Sometimes the board will only have a few pieces, especially early on. In those cases, if players can wipe out all opposing pieces, then the match will end. Even if the full 7 points hasn't been reached, the victory will go to the remaining pieces. With each victory comes new pieces available and even skill points.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha