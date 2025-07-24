What is Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the key game mechanics that you will need to master. Leenzee Games has made quite a few changes to ramp up the familiar Souls formula, including making the game a bit more focused on your skill to dodge death and survive the gauntlet it will throw at you. Madness is a stat that can come in handy during your playthrough, but can also create a few issues.

This article will cover what Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feather is, and how you can deal with it.

Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explained

Madness is a status effect that will slowly accumulate when you kill humanoid enemies or die in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It will slowly build up over time and is indicated by Wuchang's silhouette gradually becoming red. You can notice this at the bottom left corner of the screen.

Your eyes will glow red when your Madness is full (Image via 505 Games)

Having a full Madness Gauge will allow you to deal more damage, at the cost of receiving an increased amount for yourself as well. It is extremely helpful if you want to run a glass-cannon build that can mow down enemies and bosses, but keep in mind that you will be at risk as well.

Madness has another big disadvantage. If you die when you are in a Maddened state, you will come face to face with a shadow enemy when you go to retrieve your Mercury (Currency similar to Runes from Elden Ring or Souls from Dark Souls). You will need to defeat this mini-boss to retrieve the Mercury that you lost.

These encounters won't be easy, and you will need to be very careful when you fight them. Dying will cause you to lose the Mercury.

There is also one downside to having a full bar of Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. When the meter is below 50 percent, you will lose negligible amounts of Mercury when you die; when it is full, you will lose around 90 percent upon death.

How to Cure Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There are two cures for Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Defeat the Inner Demon

Inner Demon (Image via 505 Games)

Defeating the Inner Demon will instantly cure Madness. But keep in mind that this is not an easy task. It is a mini-boss who will spawn in the area where you lost your Mercury, oftentimes in areas full of enemies. One advantage you have is that this will not be the case during boss fights.

Go to Shu Sanctum

There is a Divine Statue on the second floor of the Shu Sanctum. Interact with it and use the Fragment of Divine Gift to clear your Madness. There are other relics that you can offer at the Shu Sanctum, but try to use the Fragment, which you can obtain by defeating the Inner Demon.

