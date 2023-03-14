What are Marking Flags in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and where to find them?

The world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features several manual checkpoints that players must activate in order to both progress and rest during their gameplay. Taking a cue from similar Soulslike titles, Marking Flags are smaller versions of Battle Flags. These are locations where gamers can erect a flagpole in order to both replenish their HP and increase their Fortitude Rank.

These particular flag points are not places where you can rest your character at, nor do they act as respawn points for your character. They are simply places you can heal at.

As such, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has several of these Marking Flags scattered throughout the rather excellent single player campaign. Let's go through all the locations.

Note: The list is still being updated and may be incomplete.

All Marking Flag locations in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The locations for each Marking Flag, described as follows, are scattered throughout the several chapters of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

1) Village of Calamity chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The first flag can be found on a lone rocky structure, encompassed by fire outside the village.

The second flag can be found right in the path of the first, beside a ledge.

Next, make your way across the gap and the stairs to find the third flag on a platform. Be wary of an archer.

2) Two Chivalrous Heroes chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The first flag is atop the wooden gate, accessible via the rooftops after you meet Zhao Yun.

Next, make your way across the top into a worn-down housing structure and drop down below the roof to find the other flag.

Go across the massive stone gate, heading right onto a ledge to find the third flag.

Head back around the county building to find the fourth flag on your left.

Finally, the fourth Battle Flag is found right of the building, after you head into a cave past a barricade.

3) The Valley of Crying Wraiths chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Head down the canyon and across the river to find the first Marking Flag near the end of the path, guarded by a wizard.

Next, make your way across the canyon and past the tiger demon fight to find yet another flag. Cross the bridges and defeat the wizard to interact with it.

Defeat the bird demon and head right across the cliff to come face to face with an ogre - deal with it quickly to head straight to find yet another wizard guarding a flag.

Head right before you encounter the two tigers past the waterfall into the narrow canyon road to find a trio of wizards guarding a flag.

Enter the cave and go farther down the central path to the right across a sloping region. The fifth flag can be found here near a tiger demon.

4) The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven chapter in in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The first flag is found in the main cave, after the archer. A wizard can be seen guarding it.

Make your way across the immediate courtyard, and climb up the ledge by using the ladders of nearby structures onto the canyon wall to find another flag.

Next, shimmy across the wooden walkways to a tower on your left above the tiger. Climb up the ladder and into the tower to find the next flag.

The fourth flag is found on a village rooftop, accessible from the cave near the left of the fortress after you climb down the ladder.

5) In Search of the Immortal Wizard chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Make your way near the end of the level, beyond the tiger demon to find the first flag.

The second flag can be found after you defeat the monkey demon at the shrine and make your way down the stairs behind it.

Near the waterfall, head up the path after the broken bridge and head down an opening to your left to find another flag.

The fourth flag is found inside the cave, atop the highest root - parkour your way across the obstacles to reach it.

6) Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Head down a floor from the main room next to a cell. Jump over the gap to find the first flag.

Head across the wooden bridge on the walkway. Drop down from the opposite end of the large room to find another flag.

The third flag is found near the ladder on your left, within a cell at the lower levels. You must have a dungeon key to unlock this room, which can be found in the room beside it.

Head to the main hall of the estate to find the fourth flag atop the stacked shelves.

Defeat the snake demon and make your way into a tunnel past the shelf on the library’s second floor to find another flag.

The sixth and final flag of this region can be found hidden in a room within the second floor of the garden. Enter the opening in the wall and jump from the walkway to climb a ladder.

7) The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The first flag can be located beside the ballista in a tent.

Head along the path to find a ledge you can climb up. Head here via the right of the gate to find the second flag.

The next flag is found left of the trench atop a ledge before the towers.

Head down under the fortress wall and lower down the bridge on the tower to access the next flag.

Make your way to the center of the battleground via a drop down bridge to find the fifth flag.

The sixth flag is found beyond the trench atop a platform. Be wary of the tiger demon guarding it.

The seventh and final flag of this chapter is found down within a camp on the right of the battlefield, behind a barrier that can be reached by navigating through the rocky ledges.

8) Centuries of Glory Burned Away chapter chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Take a shortcut to your right on the main area after defeating the twin enemies on your way to find the first flag.

Next, make your way to find another flag left of the Battle Flag placed beside the upper floors of the corrupted dragon spawn point.

Make your way to the market and around the left to climb up the wooden tower (with the dragon behind it). Drop down to reveal the next flag.

Head down the alley on your left to fight two ogres and find the next flag barricaded by fire.

Head into the canal and atop the weathered down platform. Next, drop down from the bridge on your right to find the next flag.

Next, make your way to the end of the canal and head left just before the stairs. Defeat the water demons to find a flag hidden behind the rubble.

Enter the courtyard corridor and find the next flag right in front of the gate.

The final flag in this region is found at the end of the courtyard.

9) Darkness Over the Hanshui River chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Head down the ladder on the first ship you encounter a wizard to approach the first flag.

The next flag is found in the second ship you board, after defeating the crocodile demon - head up the ladder.

Enter the cabin into the next ship (after you cross over to the other side via a bridge) to find the flag guarded by a wizard.

The fourth flag is hidden left of the shore behind the stone staircase.

Next, make your way up the stairs and into the building via the ladder. Jump over the bridge to get another Marking Flag.

The sixth flag is found at the far right of the town, inside a hole of a building. Be wary as it is guarded by a demon bird.

The next flag is found in the balcony of a building near a canal.

Past the canal over the far left side is the eighth flag, guarded by an ogre.

10) Tyrant’s Final Banquet chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Head into the balcony on your far left, within the buildings present below the battleground to find the first flag.

Enter the underground chasm to find the second flag nested within a large red, glowing cage.

Jump across the gaps to find the third flag right above the crocodile demon.

The fourth flag is found on your far right near the exit, hidden behind several crates.

The final flag is found right before the exit within a gazebo.

11) War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The first flag is found after you descend down the underground passageway on your left within a room.

The second flag is found in a sewer across several platforms.

The next flag is found behind a small garden after you cross the bridge.

Enter the pathway out of the central room with the stone statues and water demons to find a ladder. Climb it up and the ledges to find another flag.

Make your way across the several columns to the opposite ledge of the guarded chest. Climb up the ladder to find yet another flag.

Cross over the bridge on your right on the canal to find another flag.

Enter the fourth sewer to find the final flag present within the opposite side of the grate.

12) The Way of the Warrior chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Head into the cave past the swamp with the monkey demon to find a cave on your left, holding a Marking Flag.

Head left after the lake edge past the tree near the water wheel to find the second flag.

Head past the spiders on your right after you reach and cross the large building in the village to access the next flag.

Enter the hut with a tree near the edge of the village and jump up the hole to find another flag.

Make your way across the top of the rubble to find the flag in the underground passage.

Once you make your way across the city, make your way to the roof of the right building to find the sixth flag.

The seventh flag is found in the alley on your left within the palace.

13) Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Make your way across the rubble at the spawn point and head left across a gap to find the first Marking Flag.

Jump down the hole on the first floor of the main tower once you can access the streets after clearing the flood for the next flag.

Within the long building with a beam is a pathway. Make your way right and up over the wall to find another flag past an assassin and a large demon on your right.

Make your way back to the previously flooded streets and destroy the wall. Fend off against the bird demon to unlock the next flag.

Make your way right across the palace room behind the wooden structure. Navigate across the platforms to find the flag.

14) Behold The Glaive of Righteousness chapter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Make your way across the grove and jump over the tent to reach a bridge holding the first flag, guarded by archers.

Next, make your way in the room right above the large gate. Climb the ledges opposite to it and reach the roof to drop down a hole and find another flag.

Across the misty valley, climb through the platforms and reach a drive holding a flag.

Inside the ancient tomb, make your way right after the bronze statues to a partitioning in the wall. Climb up the wall and ledges to find the final flag.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty was released on March 3, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is also available to play via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

