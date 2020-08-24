What is the meaning of AFK, YT, Noob, FTW in PUBG Mobile?

In the last few years, battle royale games have grown from strength to strength on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world and is often considered a vital cog in the revolution of the genre.

While the mobile gaming sensation already boasts of millions of active users, it is also witnessing the arrival of new players every day.

These new users often encounter difficulties when it comes to the mechanics of PUBG Mobile. The sheer amount of features in the game are bound to confuse any player when they first start out.

One of the many things that players need to learn when they first play PUBG Mobile is the abbreviations and phrases that are used in-game. These terms or abbreviations are often used by players to convey their messages quicker.

In this article, we discuss some of the most frequently used abbreviations and terms in PUBG Mobile.

Common abbreviations and terms in PUBG Mobile

#1 AFK – AFK stands for Away From Keyboard. It is commonly used to denote that the user is not close to the device. In the case of PUBG Mobile, this could be interpreted as AFM (Away From Mobile).

#2 YT – YT simply translates to 'You There?'. It is often used by players to ask if their teammates are available.

#3 Noob – Noob is not an abbreviation but a term which is used by many players. It is generally used for newer players or for users who aren’t good at the game.

#4 FTW – FTW means For The Win. It is a way to motivate teammates and strive for victory.

#5 TY – TY stands for Thank You. The players generally use it to show appreciation to their teammates during or after a match.

#6 FPP – FPP means First-Person Perspective

#7 TPP – TPP means Third-Person Perspective.

#8 WP – WP or Well Played is used to praise your teammates for their performance in a match.

#9 BRB – BRB stands for Be Right Back. It is used by players to indicate that they will be inactive for a while and will be returning soon.

#10 IGN – IGN is the in-game name of the players in PUBG Mobile.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.)