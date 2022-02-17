What is the Melee Pit in Horizon Forbidden West?

The Melee Pit is one of the many new activities that players can attempt in Horizon Forbidden West, and there is even a quest tied to them. These pits take the more advanced melee system for the new game and place Aloy in an arena-based battle.

Early in the game, players will run into the first Pit when they reach Chainscrape, the earliest major town. Much like other action RPGs, the pits are a side activity that players can completely ignore if they want to.

But for those who want to test their skills in melee combat, the pits can be worthwhile.

How the Melee Pits work in Horizon Forbidden West

Talk to the pit masters to open up the menus. (Image via PlayStation)

When players do approach their first Pit Master in Horizon Forbidden West, there will be a few different options for the Melee Pits that can be chosen.

The main option that players will be looking for is the "Challenges" section. This option will have a few challenges for players to complete against the Master, which forces Aloy to use specific combos or equipment. The challenge is completed when they are successfully done under the time limit.

There are multiple Melee Pits in the Forbidden West, and each one will have a different set of challenges for players to complete. When the initial challenges are completed at a given pit, players must take on the Pit Master to officially check the arena off the list. If Aloy can defeat all the Pit Masters, then the final fight can be taken on for the crown.

While the Melee Pit is meant for the challenges at first, it isn't the only option for players. When talking to a Pit Master, there will also be options for different types of training.

Using the Melee Pit to train in Horizon Forbidden West

There are options for tutorials for practice within the pits for players who want to train. Tutorials will offer up the chance to practice some melee combos against an AI with plenty of direction. As long as players have the move unlocked, pits can be used to learn the new methods.

Practice is another option, and it allows players an unlimited amount of time to test out any combos that they wish. This option is far more unrestricted and can be used in any way the player sees fit. In no time, Aloy will be the melee master in the west.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha