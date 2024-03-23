What is Mikoverse? All we know about Twitch streamer CodeMiko's new sandbox VTuber MMO project

Twitch VTuber Youna "CodeMiko" is close to attaining backers from Kickstarter for MikoVerse, a virtual reality sandbox multiplayer experience reminiscent of VRChat. The experience will allow players to make custom avatars in-game to explore an interactive world. This project aims to allow watchers to interact in real-time with VTubers instead of being restricted from simply watching them.

Being in development for over two years and having undergone an alpha testing stage, Mikoverse is all set to start gathering support through its Kickstarter, which will launch on 26 March 2024 with exclusive rewards available for backers only.

That said, this article will cover more details about CodeMiko's Mikoverse.

Exploring CodeMiko's upcoming MikoVerse

Expand Tweet

Twitch streamer CodeMiko is known for her streams showcasing her motion-capture technology, which viewers can witness through her 3D virtual YouTuber persona. The South Korean creator is known as one of the biggest proponents of the VTubing scene on Twitch.

CodeMiko's MMO venture, MikoVerse, was initiated in 2022 and has been in development ever since. It has been described as having Twitch integration capabilities, allowing audiences to interact directly with their favorite VTubers and for the creators to hold events with their fans. Further, players would be able to build structures such as clubhouses and marketplaces within the game.

As shown in the trailer for the Kickstarter launch, the game is powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5 and Lumen, which allows for hardware ray tracing. A player can fully modify their in-game personas with realistic in-game physics being applied. Youna has also showcased variable make-up options for her character within MikoVerse, showing the extent to which customization options may be available.

On the other side, facial tracking for the avatars may be controlled by Epic's iPhone Live Link App and XSens Mocap, among others. Creators can use OBS to live stream their in-game avatars to their audiences, with further features currently under development or alpha testing. An app for this venture has been listed on the Steam marketplace but is not yet available to download.

"Frug's Moving Castle" build created in MikoVerse (Image via mikoverseinc/X)

The expansive building system can be utilized to make many different structures, including unconventional ones. MikoVerse on X also showed off a build by one of its existing members, showcasing a house built in the shape of a frog.

The user-generated content may allow for community-based maps and areas, which then, paired with the physics capabilities, may open up possibilities of holding events in designated areas such as football matches.

Youna has also indicated that players can "claim" plots in the virtual universe and build their home inside it, with even a dedicated "Vtuber neighborhood" being present in the virtual world.

This project may mark a shift toward better interactivity between creators and those watching them, allowing fans to take part in games with the VTubers or watch their favorite creators face each other in a virtual world setting.

VTubers have garnered popularity and massive interest from streaming audiences in the past few years, with creators like Gawr Gura, Houshou Marine, and Ironmouse garnering millions of followers. With the advent of massive VTubers and ever-improving VR technology, MikoVerse could be a game changer in the streaming industry.