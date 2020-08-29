What are monthly and weekly memberships in Free Fire?

Skins have become a crucial part of every shooter game, like Garena Free Fire, as they enhance the visual experience for users. However, some skins also improve the stats of guns. On top of that, the game also features many attractive costume bundles, some magnificent characters, and more.

Users must shell out diamonds to get these in-game items. But getting a membership in Free Fire is comparatively cheaper than topping up the in-game currency. In this article, we discuss about the weekly and monthly memberships in the game.

What is monthly and weekly membership in Free Fire?

These are paid in-game subscriptions that provide users with various items and diamonds. There are two types of subscriptions — weekly and monthly. Here are the details of the same:

Weekly Membership

Claim 60 diamonds every day for a week (420 diamonds in total, which is 211% more than normal top-ups)

Resets daily at 0300

Receive a special weekly card VIP icon

(Note: On first procuring the subscription, players will receive 100 diamonds extra)

Monthly Membership

Instantly receive AK-Gold Coated (30 days)

Immediately receive 100 diamonds upon purchase

Claim 60 diamonds every day for a month (1900 diamonds in total, which is 238% more than normal top-ups)

Resets daily at 0300

Receive a special monthly card VIP icon

(Note: If users subscribe to both memberships, they will receive an S-VIP badge and claim 120 diamonds daily)

There are several other subscriptions prevalent in Free Fire that the players can also avail.

Other subscriptions present in Free Fire

How to purchase weekly and monthly memberships

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the membership icon present on the main screen.

Open Garena Free Fire and click on the membership icon present on the main screen. Step 2: The list of membership options appear on the screen; click on the button beneath them, and make a successful purchase.

The weekly and monthly memberships cost INR 159 and 599, respectively.