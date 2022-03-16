What is the new 2v2 Challenge in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a popular mobile game that introduces a bunch of 1v1 and 2v2 challenges for players. These challenges help players test new 8-card decks and win special Magic Items and Gems.

The latest challenge in Clash Royale is the 2v2 challenge that is part of the Crown Down Challenge. Players can play in-game challenge battles with random teammates or friends in this 2v2 challenge. Here's everything players need to know about the 2v2 challenge and its rewards.

The 2v2 Challenge in Clash Royale explained

2v2 Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2v2 challenge is a casual Gold challenge in which players must win in-game challenge battles with friends or random players to earn more Gold. The 2v2 challenge's in-game description is as follows:

"Play 2v2 with a friend or random teammate. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play to the final reward!"

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft Challenge, the 2v2 challenge allows players to choose a deck before the start of the battle. To be successful, a player must select the best 8-card deck that includes both aggressive and defensive cards like Mega Knight, Wizard, Pekka, Witch, and more.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 2v2 Challenge ends in 24 hours! If your teammate is struggling, put them on your back 2v2 Challenge ends in 24 hours! If your teammate is struggling, put them on your back 💪 https://t.co/cIJKYE1UHw

To play the 2v2 challenge, players must have a teammate. They can invite a friend or join any random teammate. Both players must choose their own deck, which must be visible before the battle begins. Players may also see where their teammates will position their troops, allowing them to plan an aggressive troop push and strategy.

Since the battle involves two opponents, players should avoid troops that can be readily attacked, such as Goblin Barrel, and instead strive to oppose the enemy's troop advance with low-Elixir troops like Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, and Minions.

2v2 Challenge rewards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Team up to win a Rare Trade Token & more! It's a 2v2 Challenge Weekend!Team up to win a Rare Trade Token & more! It's a 2v2 Challenge Weekend! 😲 Team up to win a Rare Trade Token & more! 👌 https://t.co/A5NkvotoPP

The 2v2 challenge is a special Gold challenge that allows players to earn additional Gold rewards. The following are the rewards for the 2v2 challenge:

Players earn 10000 Gold on 1st win

Players earn 5000 Gold on 2nd win

Players earn 3000 Gold on 3rd win

Players earn 3000 Gold on 4th win

Players earn 3000 Gold on 5th win

Players earn 2000 Gold on 6th win

Players earn 2000 Gold on 7th win

Players earn 2000 Gold on 8th win

Players earn 2000 Gold on 9th win

Finally, the 2v2 challenge in Clash Royale is a good way to gain more Gold, which can be used to better your card and attack strategies. The challenge will begin on March 17 and will span four days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi