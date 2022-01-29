What is the Night Witches Builder Base attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

In Clash of Clans, Builder Base is the second base with its own troops and army compositions. Players engage in real-time 1v1 "Versus Battles," where two players simultaneously attack each other's bases.

Builder bases include a variety of troops that are united to form a superb attacking strategy. "Night Witches," which is undoubtedly one of the most effective builder base attack tactics, is one such popular attack strategy.

Night Witches in Clash of Clans

The Night Witch is a Builder base troop obtained by leveling up the Builder Barracks to level 8, which requires leveling up the Builder Hall to level 6.

The Night Witch is a single-target ranged troop that spawns Bats (single-target melee air troops) at regular intervals. Her Special Ability, Bat Swarm, causes her to explode into bats when she dies. This ability of the Night Witch unlocks at level 4.

The in-game description of the Night Witch is:

"Fearlessly summons flocks of flying creatures and, unlike her sister, leaves the grass in pristine condition."

The Night Witch and the Battle Machine work well together as the Battle Machine has a lot of hitpoints and can tank hits from the Night Witch while the Night Witch assists the Battle Machine by attacking from behind.

Night Witches Attack Strategy

The Army composition of the Night Witches attack strategy is:

Night Witches (All troops)

Battle Machine

Step 1: Find the Multi Mortar and start attacking from that side. Destroy it using a Battle Machine.

Step 2: Once Multi Mortar has been destroyed by the Battle Machine, begin deploying all Night Witches from one side of the base.

Step 3: Use Battle Machine's ability continually to deal extra damage and act as a Night Witch tank.

Step 4: Crushers and Roasters are the only defenses that can deal significant damage to the Battle Machine, so save your ability to utilize it against them.

Finally, Night Witches are undoubtedly the best unit in the Builder Base in Clash of Clans.

As Night Witches are ranged units, they will most likely travel around the base's perimeter rather than following the Battle Machine. The Barbarians and Bombers can be used to change the attack strategy to counter this.

