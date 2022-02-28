What does a Nudge do in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a 1v1 real-time multiplayer online strategy game, where players battle against each other on a battlefield. It is developed by SuperCell and thus has many features that are common to both the games like troop cards, challenges, Gems, and clans.

Similar to Clash of Clans, Clash Royale also has a feature to build strong clans and participate in clan wars. Players can participate in clan wars and help their clan grow, if they have proper communication within the clan.

The game offers a variety of techniques and features that players can use to increase communication and ensure that they win the game, particularly during a clan war. The Nudge button is one such feature that some people may not be aware of.

Nudge feature in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Nudge your way to victory! Nudge your way to victory! https://t.co/lp536JYP0J

When you're in a match with your clanmates, you can use the nudge button to notify them if they're slacking in the battle. When you're nearing the end of a clan war and you notice that some players aren't attacking in the war, hitting Nudge will hopefully refresh their memory about the attacks that they haven't used, and the objectives they haven't achieved.

Unlike other clan features like trading cards using Magic Items and donations, the Nudge feature is only available to Co-Leaders and Leaders. This has been done to make sure that clan members and elders do not spam other players' in-game emails.

How to use the Nudge feature in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Watch the new TV Royale to see what's in next week's update...



youtu.be/ZpYuL4ZIh-Q



#ClashRoyale #ClanWars2 Clan Wars 2 improvements and fixes are coming!Watch the new TV Royale to see what's in next week's update... Clan Wars 2 improvements and fixes are coming!Watch the new TV Royale to see what's in next week's update...📺 youtu.be/ZpYuL4ZIh-Q#ClashRoyale #ClanWars2 https://t.co/zEJUenqXM0

The Nudge feature is very useful for Co-Leaders and Leaders to remind players of clan war attacks and other important details. Players who don't know how to use the Nudge feature should follow the below-mentioned steps:

A player must be at least Co-Leader to unlock the Nudge button Click on the clan war stats button Now, select the clan war tab and tap on the in-game name of the person whom you won't use the Nudge feature on Click the Nudge button, and a reminder will be sent to the player

Finally, the Nudge feature is no doubt one of the most important features, as it can help players remind their fellow clanmates to attack in clan war and other important clan war updates.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod