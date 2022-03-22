What are the optimal settings for Apex Legends Mobile in 2022?

Ever since Apex Legends climbed the charts on PC, gamers have been asking for its mobile version, i.e., Apex Legends Mobile. This long-standing request finally bore fruit with the recent release of the game in over 10 countries. The release radius is planned to expand exponentially over the coming weeks.

Let's go over how gamers should configure the game for an optimal experience on devices from various price brackets.

Best settings for Apex Legends Mobile in March 2022

The battle royale concept has been a big hit with mobile gamers, with PUBG Mobile being one of the highest grossing games in the category right from release. Initial stats suggest that Apex's mobile version is also headed straight for top of the leaderboards. Let's see how one can optimize their in-game settings to differentiate themselves from the millions of people joining the game every day.

Note: This list is geared towards players new to the game, and assistive options like Aim Assist can be turned off as per personal preferences.

Settings Status Aim Assist On Bolt-action Sniper Firing Mode Tap to Fire Shotgun Firing Mode Tap to Fire One-tap ADS and Fire Off Secondary Fire Button On

ADS on mobile devices is tricky, given the smaller screen size, so players are recommended to follow the given settings to make the most of the available space to maneuver on a phone.

Settings Status ADS Mode Mixed Quick Throw On Scope Mode Classic Mode

Similar to how sensitivity settings are key to success on PC, effectively using a gyroscope is important to win fights on mobile.

Settings Status Gyroscope Mode Always On Invert Vertical Control Off Invert Horizontal Control Off

Let's go over some settings specific to getting better at Apex Legends Mobile, from the perspective of someone new to mobile gaming.

Settings Status Auto-Firing Off Weapon Auto-Cycle on Empty On ADS Button Rotates Camera On Quick Optic Switch On Permanent Melee Display Off Tactical Ability release method Quick Continuous Throwing On Ultimate Use Method Quick

Coming to video settings, it should be noted that these cannot be decided unilaterally per the tutorial. In FPS games, a higher number of frames equals more information, equalling better performance. Gamers are advised to set their frame rates as high as possible, even if that means taking a hit on video quality.

Players with budget devices should adjust their video quality as per their device's capability while keeping the frame rate as advised below.

Settings Status Image Quality As per device Frame Rate Control High Graphics Style (Post Effect) Vivid Non-standard Screen UI Adjustments Recommended Adaptive Smoothing On Dynamic Shadows Off Anti-Aliasing Off

(The 'Recommended' option above refers to an option in Apex Legends Mobile where the game automatically detects devices' capabilities and optimizes accordingly).

Apex Legends Mobile is currently available for Android and iOS in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. The beta stage is expected to continue throughout spring. The game is set in the same universe and involves all the elements that fans love from the PC version.

Fans can track this space for all the details on the latest Apex Legends Mobile releases as they go out.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan