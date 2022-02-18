What are the PC requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3?

Total War: Warhammer 3 has arrived on PC and many players are wondering how it will perform on their system.

With more and more technology being created, computer systems are starting to push the limits further than ever before. There are some games that require expensive computers to run.

Thankfully, Warhammer 3 is not one of those games. It can be played on lower end PCs just as it can on higher end ones. The majority of PC gamers should have what it takes to run the game well inside their tower.

However, the game's true beauty still requires a hefty build.

Minimum PC requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3

The following is the bare minimum for PCs to run the new Total War real-time strategy game:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3/ AMD Ryzen 3 series

Intel Core i3/ AMD Ryzen 3 series Memory: 6 GB of RAM

6 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Pixel shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Vertex shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Storage: 120 GB

The developers do want to note that if an integrated graphics card is being used, the minimum memory needs to be 8 GB of RAM rather than the listed 6 GB of RAM.

These minimum requirements will ensure that the game runs smoothly with its lowest settings on PC. However, there may be issues trying to up the game's performance with these specifics.

Recommended PC requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3

The game will look, feel, and react a lot better with the recommended requirements instead of the minimum ones:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5/ AMD Ryzen 5 series

Intel Core i5/ AMD Ryzen 5 series Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Pixel shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Vertex shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Storage: 120 GB

If the above is a possibility, it will make the playing experience more like what Creative Assembly intended for Total War: Warhammer 3. It's nice to know the game is optimized for the lower end of hardware if the above isn't affordable.

