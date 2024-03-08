What are Persona Cards in WWE 2K24? All unlockable characters and how to unlock

With the arrival of 2K's latest wrestling game entry, developer Visual Concepts has introduced Persona Cards in WWE 2K24. These tie into the card-based MyFaction mode that has been a series staple for a while, allowing enthusiasts to create the ultimate deck with their favorite wrestlers. But how do players get their hands on these Persona cards and use them?

It should also be noted that these cards differ from the traditional MyFaction cards in some ways. Here is everything fans need to know about Persona Cards in WWE 2K24.

How to get Persona Cards in WWE 2K24?

Persona Cards are rarer than normal MyFaction Cards (Image via 2K/YouTube: Assemble)

Persona Cards are a type of MyFaction card depicting older wrestlers and can be used across various game modes in WWE 2K24. These cards are also differentiated with the yellow Persona label to stand out. There are different ways to obtain each, but here are all the Persona Cards in WWE 2K24:

Sheamus ’09: Rewarded upon creating a Faction in MyFaction tutorial

Rewarded upon creating a Faction in MyFaction tutorial John Cena: Obtained from “Elite” Locker Code " YOURSTORYWWE2K24 " (Only active until April 1, 2024)

Obtained from “Elite” Locker Code " " (Only active until April 1, 2024) Seth Rollins ’14: MyCollection Reward for finding the Oddities set: Big Red Boots, Monday Night Messiah Jacket, Sunglasses, Torch, and Tactical Vest

MyCollection Reward for finding the Oddities set: Big Red Boots, Monday Night Messiah Jacket, Sunglasses, Torch, and Tactical Vest Trick Williams ’22: MyCollection Reward for finding the Oddities set: Boxing Gloves, Boxing Shorts, Cuban Link Chain, No Mercy Boots, and Trick Willy Hat.

MyCollection Reward for finding the Oddities set: Boxing Gloves, Boxing Shorts, Cuban Link Chain, No Mercy Boots, and Trick Willy Hat. Cody Rhodes: This is only available from the “Elite” Nightmare Family Pack.

It should be noted that the Nightmare Family Pack is only included in the Deluxe Edition and the more premium 40 Years of Wrestlemania edition of WWE 2K24. This means that players who own only the standard version cannot get the Persona Card for Cody Rhodes.

With time, fans might see more Persona Cards added to the MyFaction roster, perhaps with new Locker Codes. This is all players need to know about Persona Cards in WWE 2K24.

What is MyFaction in WWE 2K24?

MyFaction is more expansive than before (Image via 2K)

It is a card collection game where fans can utilize bought or earned cards depicting beloved wrestlers and create a deck with the best cards they can get. This time around, a returning mode called Faction Wars is included. Initiating a run requires Faction War Tickets obtained by engaging with the traditional MyFaction mode.

Players will then test their lineup, including obtained Persona Cards in WWE 2K24, against opposing matches and bosses across nodes; these also can grant rewards and buffs to make a run diverse and replayable, not unlike a roguelike game. Fans will also be rewarded with an exclusive currency called Faction War credits when successful.

WWE 2K24 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S systems. Check out our full review to see what's new.