All WWE 2K24 editions: Prices, bonus content, and more

As is tradition, there are several editions of WWE 2K24. Each version comes with specific content, and the more expensive the bundle, the more you get for your money. Fans of the sports entertainment game franchise know that there will be tons of wrestlers to play as, options for character creation, and so much more, but what about the extra content? We’ll go over every single bit of optional content you can get by purchasing the bigger, fancier versions of 2K24.

The decision of which version to purchase is completely in your hands. Now that WWE 2K24 is out, some of the physical versions of the more deluxe game editions might be incredibly hard to find. Thankfully, the digital versions of the game are plentiful. Here’s everything you can get by purchasing this game.

All WWE 2K24 editions, costs, and content

The Pre-order bonus includes a pair of great Cody Rhodes alternate characters. (Image via 2K Games)

There are three, technically, four editions of WWE 2K24. The Standard and Cross-Gen Editions are very similar. Anyone who pre-orders the game also receives the Nightmare Family Pack, which contains the following bonus characters and content:

Pre-order bonuses

Cody Rhodes (“Undashing” and Stardust)

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes

“Superstar” Billy Graham

Three MyFaction cards, including Pharaoh, Cody’s dog as a manager

Standard Edition ($59.99 for PS4/Xbox One, $69.99 elsewhere)

Physical or digital copy of the game on the desired platform.

Standard Cross-Gen Edition ($69.99)

2K24 for both generations of a platform (PlayStation or Xbox)

Unfortunately, it may not be possible to get this bonus content in the Standard or Standard Cross-Gen Editions of the game. Still, it does come with both the Deluxe Edition and 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game.

However, when you get into the more expensive versions of the game, you get far more for your money if you purchase the Deluxe Edition or the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24. Below, we’ll go over the costs and content that come with both versions of the game.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley alternate costumes from 40 Years of WrestleMania edition. (Image via 2K Games)

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Base Game

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

Nightmare Family Pack (Stardust, “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes ‘76, “Superstar” Billy Graham playable characters)

Season Pass

MyRise Mega-Boost/SuperCharger

Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair My Faction Cards

Alternate attires for Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair

Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition ($119.99)

All content in the above edition

Alternate WrestleMania attire for Randy Savage (WM6), Rey Mysterio (WM22), HHH (WM30), Charlotte Flair (WM33), and Rhea Ripley (WM36)

Gold Rarity MyFaction Cards for Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, HHH, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley

Instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters

WrestleMania 40 arena (post-launch)

If all you really care about is unlocking the DLC packs so you can get characters like CM Punk and Jade Cargill, the Deluxe Edition comes with that for free, alongside the Nightmare Family Pack.

The major difference between the two packs is that the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition of WWE 2K24 offers a variety of alternate WrestleMania attires, the WrestleMania 40 arena, and an instant unlock of all Showcase characters.

