All WWE 2K24 new match types, explained

The WWE 2K24 new match types are incredibly exciting for lifelong fans of professional wrestling games. There are some matches that fans either haven’t seen in years. In addition, matches that were already in the game have seen some notable improvements, promising to make them more exciting than ever.

Whether you’re a fan of backstage brawls, the Royal Rumble, or WarGames, there are some exhilarating times ahead of us when the next Sports Entertainment title launches in March 2024.

What awaits in terms of WWE 2K24 new match types, though? We’ll go over everything you need to know about the upcoming game’s new matches, though they will certainly be familiar to long-term fans of WWE.

What are the WWE 2K24 new match types?

WWE 2K24 is filled with incredible new match types and experiences (Image via 2K Games)

The new WWE 2K24 match types are fan favorites that have not been in the games in quite a few years. These matches offer exciting experiences for fans, where they can participate in this game in a fresh, new way. Here are the new matches players can take part in when this game launches on March 8, 2024:

New match types

Special guest referee

Ambulance Match

Casket Match

Gauntlet Match

The Special guest referee match assigns a WWE superstar to be the guest referee for a particular match. However, players can control that referee as this WWE 2K24 new match type. You can count the pinfalls or disqualify wrestlers. It’s up to you whether you play fair or favor one wrestler over the other, just like Mr. McMahon did at Over The Edge: In Your House 1998 in Austin vs. Dude Love.

The Ambulance match has players facing off in a no-disqualification match, where there are no pinfalls or submissions. The goal is to put your opponent in an ambulance and close the door on them. A great example of this match in real life was John Cena vs. Kane at Elimination Chamber 2012.

Put them in the ground and make them rest in peace (Image via 2K Games)

The Casket Match isn’t too different from an Ambulance match, other than the setting. This time around, the only way to win is to put your opponent in a casket and shut it tight, much like The Undertaker did to Yokozuna at Survivor Series 1994.

The Gauntlet Match, in particular, hasn’t been seen since WWE 2K14 and pits the player against a lengthy series of superstars as one of WWE 2K24's new match types. In the original version of this match, Smackdown vs. Raw 2006’s Slobber Knocker mode, you couldn’t win—it was a never-ending series of opponents.

It is likely that the Gauntlet Match will be closer to real life. This match type isn’t used often on TV, but when they are, they’re spectacular. Seth Rollins took part in one that lasted over an hour in February 2018 on Monday Night Raw. He made history in that match, being the longest gauntlet match ever.

Improvements made to existing match types in WWE 2K24

Non-stop action awaits in the Squared Circle (Image via 2K Games)

Although there are plenty of WWE 2K24 new match types, there are also some improvements to existing matches. Backstage Brawls, for example, now have four-player support, and there are plenty of new environments to interact with and smash to pieces.

Players can now use an elevator and smash their way through breakable control room glass. There’s also a vending machine if you want to throw sodas at your opponents. Another noteworthy improvement is that the Royal Rumble now has eight-player online support for the 30-man over-the-top battle royale.

The WWE 2K24 new match types are exciting, and there’s so much to be excited about for the upcoming game. Cover star Cody Rhodes shared how he felt about being prominently featured on the packaging after it was announced.