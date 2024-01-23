Cody Rhodes sends a bold message after being unveiled as 2K24 cover star

Cody Rhodes was unveiled as the cover superstar of the Standard Edition of WWE 2K24 video game earlier today. Following the announcement, The American Nightmare sent out a warning message on social media.

The former AEW star returned from injury at last year's Royal Rumble. The 38-year-old won the match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The quest for the title was personal for Cody, as his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, never became a World Champion during his run with the company. Before the championship match at the Show of Shows, Cody repeatedly talked about winning the bout and completing his story.

However, interference from the rest of the members of The Bloodline helped The Tribal Chief retain his title at WrestleMania 39. The loss meant that Rhodes had to wait further to finish his story.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated, where he shared how it felt being on the cover of WWE 2K24. The American Nightmare also talked about finishing his story before the announcement of 2K25:

"If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial. Don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it. But it’s fun that this is happening in real-time, and we all get to experience it together," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

With Cody Rhodes among the favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the former Intercontinental Champion to eventually complete his story.

"That's the perfect ending to his story," WWE legend picks Cody Rhodes as favorite to win the Royal Rumble

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley picked Cody as his favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble match.

The 58-year-old also praised the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion for earning the respect of his naysayers even after losing to The Head of The Table at WrestleMania 39.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

