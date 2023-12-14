A WWE Hall of Famer has recently picked Cody Rhodes to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He has also explained the reason behind naming The American Nightmare as his favorite. The name in question is Mick Foley.

The Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event will air from St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. On the November 27 edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes declared himself for the upcoming Royal Rumble Match. The 38-year-old won the match in 2023 after returning from injury. Just like Rhodes, CM Punk also announced himself for the bout on the latest episode of WWE's Monday Night Show.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. The 58-year-old talked about many things, including The Judgment Day, CM Punk's return to WWE, the possibility of a return, and more.

The former WWE Champion also picked Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Foley believes that Rhodes should win the bout and complete his story.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said. [From 23:05 to 23:28]

Mick Foley praised Cody Rhodes for winning the respect of Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universe:

"I mean, Brock Lesnar would put you through the ringer and when Brock shook his hand, unexpectedly, he meant it. He is not a back patter. He is not a feel-good people person. And he really respected Cody for surviving that. And the fans respected it. So now, they are even more ready for Cody to claim that ultimate prize." [From 23:29 to 23:53]

You can check the entire video here:

Only time will tell who manages to outlast 29 other superstars and earn an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 2024.

Cody Rhodes failed to finish his story after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes returned from injury at Royal Rumble 2023. The former Intercontinental Champion entered the prestigious match at number 30. He went on to outlast all the other superstars and win the bout.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes picked Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Talking about his late father, Dusty Rhodes, never winning the World Title, the former AEW Star claimed he would beat The Tribal Chief and win the championship to complete his story at the Show of Shows.

The challenger pushed The Head of the Table to his absolute limit but unfortunately could not get across the line as Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline interfered in the bout and helped Roman Reigns retain the championship.

According to you, who would win the Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.