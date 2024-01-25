Is the WWE 2K24 40 years of WrestleMania Edition worth it? Well, that depends entirely on what you’re looking for in the next version of the Sports Entertainment gaming series. However, we’ll go over everything you unlock with this game version. The 40 Years of WrestleMania edition is the premium, most expensive release of 2K24, so it’s not for everyone, and that’s perfectly fine. But it might be for you if you are a hardcore WWE fan and want the best edition.

While the question of whether the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition is worth it may vary from person to person, I’m going to give my thoughts on this particular release and how I feel about it. This is one writer’s opinion, and your thoughts on the price and contents may vary.

What comes with the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania edition?

In addition to Deluxe Edition content like Stardust, you get so much more (Image via 2K Games)

The WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition is the most expensive version of the product and costs $119.99. It comes with the game's Standard and Deluxe Edition content, alongside a wealth of other content.

We’ll go over everything below, with the Deluxe Edition content, so you know what content comes with which version of the game. From the Deluxe version to the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition, here’s all the WWE 2K24 content:

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

Nightmare Family Pack (Stardust, “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes ‘76, “Superstar” Billy Graham playable characters)

Season Pass

MyRise Mega-Boost/SuperCharger

Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair My Faction Cards

Alternate attires for Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair

40 Years of WrestleMania Edition:

All content in the above edition

Alternate WrestleMania attire for Randy Savage (WM6), Rey Mysterio (WM22), HHH (WM30), Charlotte Flair (WM33), and Rhea Ripley (WM36)

Gold Rarity MyFaction Cards for Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, HHH, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley

Instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters

WrestleMania 40 arena (post-launch)

The real question is, is the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition worth it when it releases on March 8, 2024?

Should you buy the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition?

There isn’t a huge price disparity between the Deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania Editions of 2K24. Both are more expensive than the Standard Edition, which makes sense. They both come with quite a lot of extra content and characters.

But the important thing, when it comes to the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition, for me, is the time it saves. Some players are more into playing as the real wrestlers, while others prefer to play as their own created characters. The extra characters, the season pass, the WrestleMania 40 arena, and the MyFaction cards are worth it based on those alone.

The big winner for me is “Instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters.” One of the most frustrating things in games like this is unlocking all the characters. This will be a huge boon for content creators trying to show things off and for players who just want to play as classic versions of WWE legends.

So, if you’re asking whether the WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition is worth it, you need to look at factors like this. For my money, it’s certainly worth it. There is a ton of value, some fantastic characters and attires to unlock, and a lot of value across several game modes.

WWE 2K24 also features some great new game modes alongside improvements to others. This title drops on March 8, 2024, but you can play three days early if you preorder.