WWE 2K24 roster list: All wrestlers confirmed till now

The WWE 2K24 roster hasn't been revealed entirely, but players can make assumptions regarding who will arrive in the new entry. These details can be gleaned from the official information available about the main title, pre-order, edition details, and social media announcements.

WWE 2K24 is set to release on March 8, 2024. It releases on PC (Steam), Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5. We will update this article when more wrestlers are confirmed for the title.

All wrestlers confirmed for WWE 2K24 roster till now

The following wrestlers have been confirmed for the WWE 2K24 roster:

Andre the Giant Asuka Austin Theory Batista Bayley Becky Lynch Bianca Belair Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Bret Hart Bray Wyatt Bron Breakker Carmelo Hayes Charlotte Flair Charlotte Flair WM33 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition) Chelsea Green Chyna Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes Mattel (Pre-Order Content) Cody Rhodes Undashing (Pre-Order Content) Cora Jade Dakota Kai Damian Priest Dominik Mysterio Drew McIntyre Dusty Rhodes '76 (Pre-Order Content) Finn Bálor Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan '02 Isla Dawn Iyo Sky Jey Uso Jimmy Uso John Cena Karrion Kross Kevin Nash Kevin Owens Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight Liv Morgan Logan Paul Macho King Randy Savage WM6 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition) Macho Man Randy Savage Michin Mia Yim Muhammad Ali Paul Heyman R-Truth Randy Orton Razor Ramon Rey Mysterio Rey Mysterio WM22 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition) Rhea Ripley Rhea Ripley WM36 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition) Rick Rude Ricky Steamboat Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Seth "Freakin" Rollins Shawn Michaels Shayna Baszler Solo Sikoa Stardust (Pre-Order Content) Steve Austin Superstar Billy Graham (Pre-Order Content) The Fiend Bray Wyatt The Miz The Rock Triple H Triple H '08 Triple H WM30 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition) Trish Stratus Ultimate Warrior Undertaker Undertaker '98 Xavier Woods Yokozuna

This is all we know about the WWE 2K24 roster at the moment. We expect more wrestlers to be revealed in the coming weeks, as the developer has already confirmed the final number to be 200+. Due to recent developments, Brock Lesnar was reportedly removed from WWE 2K24.

