WWE 2K24 roster list: All wrestlers confirmed till now

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 13, 2024 10:56 GMT
The WWE 2K24 roster hasn't been revealed entirely, but players can make assumptions regarding who will arrive in the new entry. These details can be gleaned from the official information available about the main title, pre-order, edition details, and social media announcements.

WWE 2K24 is set to release on March 8, 2024. It releases on PC (Steam), Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5. We will update this article when more wrestlers are confirmed for the title.

All wrestlers confirmed for WWE 2K24 roster till now

The following wrestlers have been confirmed for the WWE 2K24 roster:

  1. Andre the Giant

  2. Asuka
  3. Austin Theory
  4. Batista
  5. Bayley
  6. Becky Lynch
  7. Bianca Belair
  8. Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
  9. Bret Hart
  10. Bray Wyatt
  11. Bron Breakker
  12. Carmelo Hayes
  13. Charlotte Flair
  14. Charlotte Flair WM33 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition)
  15. Chelsea Green
  16. Chyna
  17. Cody Rhodes
  18. Cody Rhodes Mattel (Pre-Order Content)
  19. Cody Rhodes Undashing (Pre-Order Content)
  20. Cora Jade
  21. Dakota Kai
  22. Damian Priest
  23. Dominik Mysterio
  24. Drew McIntyre
  25. Dusty Rhodes '76 (Pre-Order Content)
  26. Finn Bálor
  27. Hulk Hogan
  28. Hulk Hogan '02
  29. Isla Dawn
  30. Iyo Sky
  31. Jey Uso
  32. Jimmy Uso
  33. John Cena
  34. Karrion Kross
  35. Kevin Nash
  36. Kevin Owens
  37. Kofi Kingston
  38. Kurt Angle
  39. LA Knight
  40. Liv Morgan
  41. Logan Paul
  42. Macho King Randy Savage WM6 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition)
  43. Macho Man Randy Savage
  44. Michin Mia Yim
  45. Muhammad Ali
  46. Paul Heyman
  47. R-Truth
  48. Randy Orton
  49. Razor Ramon
  50. Rey Mysterio
  51. Rey Mysterio WM22 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition)
  52. Rhea Ripley
  53. Rhea Ripley WM36 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition)
  54. Rick Rude
  55. Ricky Steamboat
  56. Roman Reigns
  57. Sami Zayn
  58. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
  59. Shawn Michaels
  60. Shayna Baszler
  61. Solo Sikoa
  62. Stardust (Pre-Order Content)
  63. Steve Austin
  64. Superstar Billy Graham (Pre-Order Content)
  65. The Fiend Bray Wyatt
  66. The Miz
  67. The Rock
  68. Triple H
  69. Triple H '08
  70. Triple H WM30 (40 Years of WrestleMania Edition)
  71. Trish Stratus
  72. Ultimate Warrior
  73. Undertaker
  74. Undertaker '98
  75. Xavier Woods
  76. Yokozuna

This is all we know about the WWE 2K24 roster at the moment. We expect more wrestlers to be revealed in the coming weeks, as the developer has already confirmed the final number to be 200+. Due to recent developments, Brock Lesnar was reportedly removed from WWE 2K24.

