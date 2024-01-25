Many people are asking if the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition is worth it. It’s a bit more expensive than the Standard Edition, but it does come with a nice amount of extra content for hardcore fans of WWE. At the end of the day, it all boils down to what you’re after in your games, but we’ll go over what this version of the game comes with and if we think you should purchase it. This is just one writer’s opinion of the value of this game, so your thoughts may change.

One important facet is that no matter what version of 2K24 you purchase, the release date is going to be the same. This only changes if you pre-order the game. As this version of the game might be harder to find at launch, you may want to pre-order, just in case. But the real question remains: is the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition worth it?

What comes with the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition?

Have you ever felt "Undashing"? (Image via 2K Games)

Is the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition worth it? This version of the game comes with quite a bit of content but costs $99.99. This is more expensive than the Standard edition, but it comes with new playable characters, alternate outfits, and content for multiple modes.

You can find the complete content package below so that you know everything that comes with 2K24’s Deluxe Edition:

Deluxe Edition:

Base Game

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

Nightmare Family Pack (Stardust, “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes ‘76, “Superstar” Billy Graham playable characters)

Season Pass

MyRise Mega-Boost/SuperCharger

Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair My Faction Cards

Alternate attires for Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair

Perhaps the most noteworthy addition here is that the cover star of WWE 2K24, Cody Rhodes, receives a collection of playable characters, from Stardust to his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes. But is the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Should you get the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition?

The history of WrestleMania awaits players in 2K24. (Image via 2K Games)

The casual WWE fan may not want to buy the Deluxe Edition, considering it costs $100. However, the value in the extra content is certainly worth it from my perspective. First, you have the Season Pass, which will grant five post-launch DLC updates. This will probably be more characters, attires, and probably arenas.

It also comes with four extra playable characters and boosters for the MyRise mode. You also unlock amazing Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair cards for My Faction. As the other two cover stars of the game, there are also alternate outfits for both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Given the average cost of a Season Pass tends to be in the $20-30 range, and the extra characters this comes with, it’s more than worth the price of admission.

I would say this pack is worth it, not just for people who are big fans of Cody Rhodes, but for anyone who wants all the content 2K Games is going to release. So the answer to the question “Is the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition worth it?” question is an undeniable yes.

2K Games is also giving players a chance to unlock WWE 2K23 for free. So, if you missed the last release, it’s not a bad idea to pre-order the upcoming game to have something to play in the meantime.