How to get WWE 2K23 for free with WWE 2K24 purchase?

You can now get WWE 2K24 free with WWE 2K24 purchase, and that’s a phenomenal deal. There are many fans who missed out on 2K23, thanks to the controversy that came alongside other recent WWE titles. They were filled with bugs and were virtually unplayable. However, the most recent release from 2K Games was an amazing return to form and should be played before the next iteration releases in March 2024.

Thankfully, 2K Games has made it so you can get WWE 2K23 free with a WWE 2K24 purchase before that official launch. We’ve got everything you need to know about this deal so that you don’t miss out on this incredible offer.

Unlock WWE 2K23 free with WWE 2K24 purchase

We called WWE 2K23 a masterpiece and one of the best wrestling games in many years (Image via 2K Games)

Until the launch of WWE 2K24, you can unlock WWE 2K23 free by purchasing the upcoming title. All you have to do is pre-order the upcoming Standard Digital version of 2K24 before March 8, 2024 - a day before the release date. This will then give you access to the 2K23 release on that platform ahead of the official 2K24 launch.

It’s worth noting that you get the Standard edition of 2K23 for free, not the Icon or other special editions of the game. Your digital version of this game will be available within 24 hours of the pre-order, and it cannot be transferred to another account, person, or platform. That means players should carefully consider where they want the previous game and the upcoming Sports Entertainment title.

If you pre-order on PlayStation, your free WWE 2K23 with WWE 2K24 purchase will be on the same username within the next 24 hours. Last year’s game was considered to be a huge success compared to previous entries, from its John Cena Showcase mode to the thrilling MyRise career modes. There is plenty of content for players to go through as they wait on the next ground-breaking Sports Entertainment game.

Relive some of the biggest moments in WrestleMania history in the upcoming 2K title (Image via 2K Games)

The upcoming WWE game builds on that with the intense 40 Years of WrestleMania mode, offering players a chance to experience some of the greatest moments in sports entertainment. Whether you want to bodyslam Andre the Giant as Hulk Hogan or relive Austin vs. Bret Hart, there’s so much to be excited for in the upcoming game.

In addition to that mode, there are new match types for players to tackle, alongside improvements to fan-favorite modes already in the game. WWE 2K24 is available on March 8, 2024, or March 5, 2024 if you purchase the Deluxe or “40 Years of WrestleMania” editions.