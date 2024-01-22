WWE 2K24 drops major tease for cover star

WWE 2K24 has seemingly revealed who the cover star will be for this year's game.

The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting the release of 2K24 later this year. Last year's edition of the game received rave reviews, and fans are looking forward to seeing what 2KGames has planned for the 2024 edition.

2KGames dropped a massive tease last week, hinting that something big will be announced tomorrow. However, the publisher may have already given away their big announcement with an interesting post today on social media.

WWE 2K24's official X account shared an image of a checklist that would only make sense for Cody Rhodes, including selling merchandise for his dog. The final three items unchecked are to be the cover of WWE 2K24, win the title, and finish his story.

The items on the checklist are as follows:

Return to WWE

Win the Rumble

Main Event WrestleMania

Conquer The Beast

Launch Pharaoh merch

WWE 2K24 Cover Superstar

Win the Title

Finish the Story

Cody Rhodes' sister claims he needs to "win the big one" to finish his story in WWE

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, believes that her brother has to win the title to finish his story.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels stated that her brother has to win the big one. She added that The American Nightmare winning the title is the final piece to the puzzle to cement their family's legacy in the wrestling business.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes was once an EVP in All Elite Wrestling but left the company to return at WrestleMania 38. He is scheduled to speak with another former AEW star, CM Punk, on tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

It will be interesting to see how their face-to-face segment plays out on this week's episode of the red brand.

Would you like to see Rhodes win the Royal Rumble again? Sound off in the comments section below.

