Cody Rhodes reveals a "special" WrestleMania merchandise for WWE fans

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has dropped a unique "FINISH THE STORY" edition of merchandise for WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare is on his quest to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Rhodes returned to WWE last year after a six-year absence. He vowed to accomplish something that had eluded his family's legacy: becoming the world champion at the world's largest wrestling company.

Cody recalled a story featuring his late father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, during a recent interview on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

He stated that in 1978, his father won the WWE title, but he won the match by either over-the-top rope or disqualification. As soon as the WWE Hall of Famer put the belt on, when the crowd was excited, the company took it away. Hence Cody Rhodes has to finish the story.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare unveiled a "FINISH THE STORY" t-shirt edition for WWE fans. On the t-shirt, Rhodes has his beloved dog Pharaoh beside him to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

Jim Cornette names a possible opponent for Cody Rhodes if he defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Former WWE executive Jim Cornette believes that if Cody Rhodes succeeds in dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he may consider working with Austin Theory.

This year's Royal Rumble saw the return of the American Nightmare from injury. The second-generation superstar started the match at number 30 and won it by eliminating Gunther last.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornett's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran named an opponent for The American Nightmare if he emerges victorious next to The Tribal Chief. Jim stated that the current United States Champion could be a great challenger for him moving forward.

"I think he's probably gonna want to do something with Austin Theory. I think he can see the potential there. Whoever knows if Seth is a heel or babyface but they've done that to death," Cornette said.

Cornette also noted that WWE was short on top singles superstars. But a rematch with Reigns and a lengthy program with Austin Theory could be a good place to start for Cody as champion.

