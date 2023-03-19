Wrestling veteran names potential challenger for Cody Rhodes if he beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels that Cody Rhodes could consider working with Austin Theory if he manages to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare returned from injury at this year's Royal Rumble. The second-generation superstar entered the match at number 30 and went on to win the whole thing by last eliminating Gunther.

Since then, Rhodes has turned his attention to Roman Reigns and made it clear that it was necessary for him to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that emerging out of Mania, United States Champion Austin Theory could be a great challenger for Rhodes if he wins the title from The Tribal Chief.

Cornette pointed out that WWE was low on top singles superstars, but a rematch with Reigns and a lengthy program with Theory could be a good starting point for Cody as champ.

"I think he's probably gonna want to do something with Austin Theory. I think he can see the potential there. Whoever knows if Seth is a heel or babyface but they've done that to death. There is a shortage of top single names in the WWE but if they've milked this along and a rematch with Roman, they've got ways to go." [From 3:23 - 3:56]

Cornette also spoke highly of Cody Rhodes' promo skills

During the same discussion on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette detailed that Cody Rhodes' promo after the match on RAW against LA Knight was the best segment of the show.

He mentioned that The American Nightmare drew a lot of inspiration from his father's promos.

"It was a Dusty promo, there was just quotable line after quotable line." Jim continued, "He's got passion, he's got emotion, he's got fire. He's selling the match. It's the Dusty promo with bigger words updated for Cody's vocabulary. And I thought that was the strongest piece of business on the whole program." [From 0:30 - 1:05]

Rhodes is set to face Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown for the first time in over six years.

