10 matches that should definitely be featured in WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase

The WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase is confirmed to have 21 matches from across the wide history of the Showcase of the Immortals. While some of these matches have officially been confirmed, thanks to trailer footage, we wanted to highlight some of our favorites that are also worthy of entry. That said, certain wrestlers who have no chance of being in the game are not being considered.

We’re going to highlight some of the best, and our favorite, matches from across the past several decades, which belong in WWE 2K24’s WrestleMania Showcase. It’s worth noting that this is our opinion, and yours might vary.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

10 matches that deserve a feature slot in WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase

1) "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena: Firefly Funhouse Match (WrestleMania 36)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Image via WWE)

Without a doubt, this is one of my favorite wrestling matches of all time. The Firefly Funhouse Match belongs in WWE 2K24’s WrestleMania Showcase for so many reasons. It’s the best place to showcase such a cinematic masterpiece, and it was one of Bray Wyatt’s greatest showings at WrestleMania. What better way to pay tribute to the man than this match? John Cena showed a ton of range, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt told a remarkable, unforgettable story.

2) Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 21)

Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels (Image via WWE)

I can’t think of a single bad match Kurt Angle played; he really is a wrestling machine. While the Olympic Gold Medalist has retired, I wanted to give tribute to my favorite match of his at WrestleMania: Kurt vs. Shawn. It was a “dream match” in every sense of the word.

To watch Shawn Michaels out-wrestle Kurt Angle was remarkable. Even at that age, after all the injuries, Shawn Michaels could still hold his own against one of the greats. It would be a fantastic match to add to the WrestleMania Showcase of WWE 2K24.

3) Asuka vs. Bianca Belair: Raw Women's Championship (WrestleMania 39)

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (Image via WWE)

Asuka is easily one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world, and Bianca Belair has certainly earned her place in that same echelon. Bianca Belair is one of the cover stars, so I wanted to pick one of her matches for the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase. Her bout with Asuka at WrestleMania 39 is one of my favorite matches in the modern era. Admittedly, I was rooting for Asuka, but either way, the fans emerged as winners that day.

This would be a fantastic women’s match to highlight in the Showcase of the Immortals. Both women are phenomenal, and I can see it being a fun match to play, no matter which character you control.

4) Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey: Winner Takes All (WrestleMania 35)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (Image via WWE)

Perhaps the most iconic women’s match in WrestleMania history, the Winner Takes All Match showed off the skills of three women who were at the top of their game at the time. Becky Lynch’s transition into “The Man” persona was remarkable, and Charlotte Flair always delivers.

While I’m admittedly not the biggest Ronda Rousey fan, she was great in this match. I’ve always found triple threat matches to be incredibly frustrating in WWE games, but I would still like people to relive this in the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase. The match was just that good.

5) Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper (WrestleMania 8)

Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper (Image via WWE)

Maybe I’m a wrestling hipster, but I’m also very old, and Bret Hart is my all-time favorite wrestler (next to his brother, Owen). Bret vs. Piper at WrestleMania 8 was a real passing-on-the-torch moment. At that point in time, it didn’t feel like Roddy Piper put anyone over, but to see such a clever victory was a real big deal.

It solidified Bret Hart as a singles wrestler and gave him a career-defining moment. The reversal of Piper’s sleeper into a pin was masterful. If any match belongs in the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase, it’s this one.

6) "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase (WrestleMania 4)

"Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase (Image via WWE)

Randy Savage never had a bad match at WrestleMania, that’s for sure — so why not highlight one of his classics for WWE 2K24? His bout with Ted DiBiase at WrestleMania 4 may not be as great as his all-time classic with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, but it’s up there. It was a classic match, and DiBiase is honestly an underrated wrestling machine.

If I can get another Macho Man match into the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase, it would have to be this one. The raw power of the Macho Man versus the sneakiness of Ted DiBiase? It’s a no-brainer.

7) Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 26)

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (Image via WWE)

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had two classics: WrestleMania 25 and 26. While the actual match of WM25 was better, I prefer the story of WrestleMania 26. It was the story of a cowboy having one last duel — one last ride. Shawn Michaels did not take defeat well the first time, and had one more match.

This is another match that I feel is going to be memorable no matter which character you control. Do you snuff out a man’s career as The Undertaker, or do you valiantly go one more time against an unstoppable force of nature? What a rush that would be in the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase. The two had an incredible rivalry and friendship that deserves to be highlighted.

8) Diesel vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 11)

Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel (Image via WWE)

I’m not sorry to say that Diesel was one of the worst WWE Champions of all time. It’s not even that his moveset was limited, or that Diesel, as a character, was incredibly one-dimensional. I don’t feel like it was all his fault - wrestling was taking a downturn at the time.

However, Diesel vs. Shawn Michaels at WM11 was an interesting match, to say the least. It’s not one of the best matches in the show’s history, but I think it’s important to show that side of WrestleMania too. It wasn’t quite Shawn Michael’s time to win, but that would come soon enough.

9) The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 15)

The Rock vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (Image via WWE)

While some are accusing The Rock of abusing his power on the TKO Board, we’d rather look at one of the classic-era WrestleMania matches starring The Great One. It also began one of the best storylines in WrestleMania history: Rock vs. Austin. They would share the ring a few times over the years, but this was their first WrestleMania match.

The Texas Rattlesnake was too popular, and arguably, the better wrestler. There was no way he wasn’t going to win and get a dynamite reaction that year. I remember watching this match live and cheering madly when Steve Austin won. This is one of the most important matches to be featured in the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase, in my estimation.

10) "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair (WrestleMania 8)

"Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair

I wanted to highlight another Randy Savage match for WWE 2K24 because his chaotic energy and sheer talent in the ring deserves mention. It is a classic wrestling match that I think any fan of the Sport of Kings should go back and watch.

Watching Randy Savage be crowned WWF champion was a big deal. Ric Flair and he had a classic. While Ric Flair’s name in the modern era is stained with controversy, he was unparalleled in the ring and on the microphone in the 80s and 90s.

For now, fans will simply have to wait and see what matches show up in the WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase mode, when the game launches on March 8, 2024.