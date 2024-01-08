The Undertaker recalls the time he almost made Shawn Michaels pee his pants and apologize profusely

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have had the greatest careers in WWE. The two have been each other's biggest rivals, giving the fans great matches to remember them by. The Phenom recently recalled a story about when he scared the Heart Break Kid so bad that he almost pissed his pants.

The Deadman and Michaels have faced off against each other twice at WrestleMania. The two matches were classics that kept the fans on the edge of their seats. In addition to their 'Mania bouts, the two stars also faced off in the WWE's first-ever Hell in a Cell Match in 1997.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman spoke about how talents would prank each other backstage. Recalling a few juvenile pranks, he shared a time when he caught Michaels trying to prank him by playing around with his hat.

The Hall of Famer said that Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty were known to play pranks backstage. They had played around with his hat many times, and he was determined to get back at them. The Undertaker continued and stated that he once hid behind a curtain backstage while leaving his hat unattended. Michaels passed by the hat and ensured that there was nobody around.

Once Michaels ensured the coast was clear, he pushed the top of Taker's hat, caving it in. The WWE Hall Of Famer had seen enough and decided to confront him, calling him a "son of a b****." Taker recalled that HBK almost pissed himself and was later apologizing profusely.

When did The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels face each other the last time?

The two WWE Hall of Famers last faced each other in singles competition at WrestleMania XXVI, billed as Streak vs. Career, The Deadman came up on top in that bout and ended Michaels' career.

However, the two stars came face to face in a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018.

Shawn Michaels came out of his retirement and teamed up with Triple H, reforming DX, while The Undertaker reunited with Kane, bringing back the Brothers of Destruction. The match was not well received by many fans, and they called out the stars for their lack of preparation for it.

The Deadman said during his The Last Ride documentary that the match was a trainwreck for him.

