5 Biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter 3

Chapter 3: End Of An Era

The third chapter of WWE Network's limited docuseries revolves around one of the greatest stories of The Undertaker's career, as well as his professional relationship with legends like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Kane.

The previous chapter saw how The Undertaker momentarily redeemed himself against John Cena at WrestleMania 34, but as we learn more, Mark Calaway's search for one final match is far from over.

You can check out the 5 biggest news stories from Chapter 2 of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" right here.

Here are the five biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter Three.

#5: The Undertaker's WrestleMania 34 match with John Cena left him a little empty from a personal standpoint

From a professional view, The Undertaker's WrestleMania 34 bout succeeded in bringing back the legend of that iconic character.

It restored the myth of The Undertaker for WWE fans, and that was quite necessary to establish after a relatively disappointing match with Roman Reigns the year before.

You could see that Mark Calaway looked more athletic in 2018, and as seen previously, he didn't shy away from the opinion that he could have put on a classic slugfest with John Cena if the match was allotted more than 20 minutes.

So even though The Undertaker was "back", Mark Calaway still wanted to have a proper farewell in WWE.

In a lighthearted moment, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's daughter couldn't believe that her father was able to defeat John Cena in the first place.

But professional duty aside, Mark embarked on a journey to put on a series of decent matches, and his renewed search for one final match began against Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view.