Chapter 2: The Redemption

The second chapter of WWE Network's limited docuseries revolves around The Undertaker's relationships and redemption following his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns.

The previous episode portrayed The Undertaker in his most vulnerable state, and it also dealt with the overarching theme of Mark Calaway's great search for that one final match in WWE.

But this time around, the man behind WWE's most iconic gimmick dove right into his relationship with Michelle McCool and Vince McMahon, while also gearing towards a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

You can check out the 5 biggest news stories from the previous episode of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" right here.

How do you feel about the first two installments of this limited docu-series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter Two.

#5: The Undertaker was inevitably disappointed with his WrestleMania 33 performance against Roman Reigns

My goodness. This hit the feels

The Undertaker feeling that bad about letting @WWERomanReigns down let that sink in😭 and as always Roman bring his usual respectful and HUMBLE self.

Two of the greatest right here. pic.twitter.com/ruZQreOlnS — Sherlene Witt (@sher6670) May 16, 2020

Although The Undertaker received backstage applause after his "final match" in WWE, Mark Calaway, in retrospect, was inevitably disappointed with the outcome.

The Undertaker said that was “100% real and me saying goodbye” at the end of WrestleMania 33.

Advertisement

What made it even more heartbreaking was the fact that he felt sorry for Roman Reigns. That particular match was intended to cement The Big Dog as one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history, and Mark Calaway felt he failed to accomplish that task from his end.

One year later, both men ran into each other backstage, at WrestleMania 34, where Mark thought he was obligated to apologize for what went down.

Reigns brushed off the whole thing with respect and didn't even think the match was that bad, to begin with. At the end of the day, this was a classic example of sportsmanship, where both men moved forward without being stuck in the past.