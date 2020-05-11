5 Biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter One

Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear

"Undertaker: The Last Ride" is WWE Network's Limited Series Event that takes a rare look at Mark Calaway, the man behind the most legendary character in WWE history, as he prepares for the inevitable end to his career.

This particular special has been the most hyped docuseries in months, and as far as the first episode goes, it meets all expectations.

The Undertaker is seemingly indestructible. As we see throughout the premiere, Mark Calaway has been through insurmountable physical and mental challenges in a career that spans across 30 years.

But what makes this docuseries special is that we see The Undertaker at his most vulnerable state in WWE. Whether you are a Professional Wrestling fan or not, everyone has heard of The Undertaker at some point in their lives.

This bold documentary is not only tasked with dissecting an aged gunslinger's journey, but it is also responsible for providing a down-to-earth look at one of the most mythical characters in fictional entertainment.

Here are the five biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter One.

#5: The Undertaker talked about how the WrestleMania 30 performance destroyed his confidence

Lots of nuggets of info coming out of The Undertakers new doc.



The fact he doesn’t even remember losing his streak to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 because of the severity of the concussion he suffered is quite staggering to think about. pic.twitter.com/DODW5jZZ3J — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 9, 2020

“The match with Brock, to this day, I still don’t remember,” Mark Calaway said. “I’m not sure when I got concussed. I don’t know how that match happened.”

At this point, fans have seen the footage of The Deadman's WrestleMania streak ending more times than we can count. But this episode provided additional insight on that infamous WrestleMania 30 moment.

Vince left Wrestlemania 30 early with it still going on to check on the Undertaker in the hospital... talk about respect #TheLastRide — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) May 10, 2020

Vince McMahon was frantic after The Undertaker collapsed backstage. The medical team knew something bad had happened when Mark had no idea where he was.

The Undertaker commented that one concussion he suffered while wrestling Brock Lesnar destroyed his confidence. This began Mark Calaway's rocky WWE journey throughout the next few years.