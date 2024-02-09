The Rock accused of abusing his power on the TKO board in "bombshell" moment; Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes outraged

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was out during the WrestleMania 40 press event, and it appeared that he and Roman Reigns were going to be the ones at WrestleMania 40 - however, Cody Rhodes had something to say about it.

Coming out and choosing Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40, Rhodes laid down the gauntlet, which Reigns has to pick up given his Royal Rumble win. However, he was not happy about how things turned out by the end of the night.

Given the Rock's insistence that he would face Reigns, he was even more annoyed at Cody Rhodes insulting his family. In return, he slapped him across the face. While Rhodes was taken to the back before he could attack the Brahma Bull, Seth Rollins was also outraged. He shouted at The Rock, saying he could not do whatever he wanted.

He said that Johnson could not do whatever he wanted just because he was part of the TKO board.

What made it worse was that Johnson said that he could do whatever he wanted, making an already volatile situation even more volatile.

Michael Cole called the entire situation a "bombshell moment", indicating how out of control things had gotten.

The lines appear to be drawn with Rhodes' match official against Reigns, but it remains to be seen how Johnson's position as a board member will change the situation, as he has clearly already threatened to do whatever he wanted.

The Rock continued to make threats backstage, and it remains to be seen how this plays out.

What did you think of the end of the event? Let us know in the comments below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE