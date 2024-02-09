The Rock makes a direct threat to Triple H after attacking Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania press conference

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff/press conference saw an explosive end as The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes before Triple H, Nick Aldis, and others separated them. After it happened, The Rock made a direct threat to The Game.

The Great One wasn't happy as Cody Rhodes came out and said, "This is bulls**t" regarding the Roman Reigns-Rock situation. Reigns had chosen to face The Brahma Bull, but it was ultimately on Cody Rhodes to decide, and he chose to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H was asked about the chaos that unfolded with The Hollywood megastar slapping Cody Rhodes, and he was giving his take before The Great One himself interrupted from behind and sent a stern warning to The King of Kings:

"You got to fix it. Fix it. Have him talk s**t about our family again. And that's what happens."

Triple H said that what he did was out of line. The Rock responded, saying:

"It's not out of line. Have him talk s**t, and if you don't fix it, we will. Have him talk s**t about our family again."

The People's Champion would say something that was censored out, but fans quickly interpreted it as him saying:

"I'll slap his f***ing teeth out of this mouth."

Either way, it looks like something big is coming, and we are in for the biggest WrestleMania in years.

