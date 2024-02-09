[WATCH] The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL press conference, huge brawl breaks out

Things got out of control at the WrestleMania XL press conference between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

During the kickoff, Roman Reigns claimed that Rhodes had lost his opportunity to choose his WrestleMania opponent. The Tribal Chief proceeded to choose The Rock.

However, Rhodes wasn't having any of it, as he interrupted the Anoa'i family members and picked The Tribal Chief for a rematch at WrestleMania 40. This led to a huge confrontation between all four superstars who were on stage, including Seth Rollins.

The face-to-face ended with The Rock slapping Rhodes across the face after he accused The American Nightmare of insulting his family.

Watch The Rock slap Cody Rhodes during the press conference:

Triple H, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and other WWE officials were involved and quickly separated all four men. Rollins also got himself involved and confronted The Rock for his actions.

As of right now, though, the main event for WrestleMania 40 is yet to be confirmed. Judging by the actions of Reigns, Rhodes, Rollins, and The Rock, a potential tag team match could be in the making at some point down the road.

